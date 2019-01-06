App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 06, 2019 10:44 AM IST | Source: PTI

6 of top-10 companies lose Rs 38,153 crore in m-cap

Over the last week, the Sensex fell 381.62 points, or 1.05 percent

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The combined market valuation of six of the 10 most valued companies slumped by Rs 38,152.86 crore last week, with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) taking the steepest hit.

While Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC and HDFC suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, Infosys, State Bank of India (SBI), Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank made gains.

RIL's market valuation tumbled by Rs 16,955.65 crore to Rs 6,96,639.64 crore.

The m-cap of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) dropped Rs 8,626.12 crore to Rs 3,85,361.63 crore and that of TCS dived Rs 8,198.96 crore to Rs 7,03,178.13 crore.

related news

HDFC's valuation took a beating of Rs 1,501.96 crore to reach Rs 3,38,933.58 crore and that of ITC fell by Rs 1,469.63 crore to Rs 3,43,832.17 crore.

The market cap of HDFC Bank declined by Rs 1,400.54 crore to Rs 5,75,922.41 crore.

In contrast, ICICI Bank added Rs 2,906.87 crore to its valuation to reach Rs 2,35,444.07 crore.

SBI's valuation went up by Rs 2,722 crore to Rs 2,65,506.48 crore and Infosys gained Rs 1,376.12 crore to Rs 2,88,658.41 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank added Rs 391 crore to stand at Rs 2,37,787.86 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, TCS was at the number one position, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank.

Over the last week, the Sensex fell 381.62 points, or 1.05 percent.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Jan 6, 2019 10:33 am

tags #Business #markets #mcap

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.