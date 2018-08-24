6 charts that explain the carnage in small-cap stocks from January-June

Between January-June 2018, the Nifty delivered positive returns even as the broad market was in a state of shock. The Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 indices fell 14 percent and 21 percent, respectively, over the same period.

During this period, as much as Rs 61,000 crore flowed into equity mutual fund schemes, prompting domestic brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher to look into whether SEBI's reclassification circular had anything to do it. After all, the deadlines were expiring right about when this polarised behaviour started.

What exactly did SEBI circular say?

On October 6, 2017, SEBI issued a circular about the categorisation and rationalization of mutual fund schemes. The directions detailed in the circular were implemented between January and June 2018.



Setting clear definitions of Large-cap, Mid-cap and Small-cap stocks



Creating specific categories of mutual fund schemes, where only one scheme is allowed per category



The circular sought to create uniformity in the mutual fund industry by:

According to Value Research, roughly 30 equity schemes changed their categorisation after SEBI issued the circular.

Mutual funds net sold small-cap stocks to the tune of Rs 22 crore (January-June). They sold around Rs 280 crore worth of stocks in April and around Rs 140 crore worth of stocks in June.

In the same period, MFs net bought Rs 21,900 crore worth of large-cap stocks, while mid-cap stocks, according to the changed definition, reported a net buying of Rs 14,500 crore.

How have stocks of different market cap categories performed?

Detailed below is the percentage fall in stock prices as on June 30, 2018, from their highs between January 1 and June 30. As many as 1710 stocks fell over 30 percent in the same period.

(Note: Stocks with irregular trading volumes were excluded from the list)

Extent of fall for stocks held by equity mutual funds:

Detailed below is the percentage fall in stock prices as on June 30 from their high between January 1 and June 30 for stocks that are held by mutual funds. Even mutual funds saw the bulk of their value erosion in small-cap stocks. Their large-cap holdings were able to stem the fall.

AUM Allocation In Value Terms:

MFs' exposure in small-cap stocks fell by as much as Rs 6,800 crore between January 2018 and June 2018. Their exposure to mid-cap stocks rose over the period, while that to large-cap stocks declined.

However, this change in exposure is a factor of both market price and inflows from investors.

Scheme Compositions Changed Drastically: Large-Cap and Mid-Cap

Large-Caps were required to invest between 80%-100% of total assets in large-cap stocks as defined by SEBI. To align their portfolios with SEBI’s guidelines, the exposure to large cap and small cap stocks fell, while the mid-cap exposure nearly doubled over the period.

In value terms, the Mid-Cap exposure increased by Rs 8,567 crore, while the Small-Cap exposure fell by Rs 725 crore.

Mutual Funds Exited Stocks Excluded From the Nifty:

Between January 31, and June 30:

a) Net outflow to the tune of Rs 1,141 crore from these 35 stocks.

These 35 stocks had a total weight of 45% in the Nifty Mid Cap index.

b) At the same time, Rs 4000 odd Crore came into stocks that joined the index

c) Net Inflow of Rs 6000 crore odd in the stocks that didn’t change due to reclassification.

The Polarisation:

The table below summarises the number of counters impacted by reduction or accumulation in quantity during Q1 FY2019.

Large-Cap and Mid-Cap stocks both show that MFs entered more counters than they exited, while in the Small Cap category, there seems to have been a complete shift Q1 FY2019

This extreme behaviour seems like a direct link to the SEBI/NSE circulars and not just market conditions

Conclusion:

Prabhudas Lilladher analysis indicates that small-caps bore the brunt almost entirely due to the SEBI circular on mutual fund reclassifications while for Midcaps, the subsequent changes to Nifty Midcap Index apart from the SEBI circular caused a vast rotation between stocks.

The selling pressure may have spread across other un-impacted categories as well as counter specific sales exacerbated the negative sentiment.

Money flows continued into Midcaps while small-caps were abandoned and within midcaps, the index exclusions were sold into while the new incoming ones/ ones in status quo were bought into substantially.

The above article is compiled from a report from Prabhudas Lilladher