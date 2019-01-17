App
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 10:51 AM IST

5paisa Capital locked in 5% upper circuit after loss narrows in Q3

Consolidated revenue from operations showed a massive 252 percent on year increase at Rs 19 crore against Rs 5.4 crore reported in corresponding quarter last year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
5paisa Capital shares were locked in 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 279.30 on Thursday after the loss for December quarter narrowed.

Consolidated loss for the quarter stood at Rs 3.5 crore, which narrowed sharply against loss of Rs 6.7 crore in same period last year and loss of Rs 7.07 crore in September quarter.

The revenue sequentially grew by 49 percent.

"We have crossed a milestone of 150,000 customers till date and have maintained overall market share of close to 2 percent in cash market turnover and over 1 percent in total market turnover," Prakarsh Gagdani, Whole-Time Director and CEO, 5paisa Capital said.

The company is engaged in providing financial products through its online technology platform and mobile applications.
First Published on Jan 17, 2019 10:51 am

#5Paisa Capital #Buzzing Stocks

