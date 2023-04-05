 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Banking risks need to be managed better, says JPMorgan chief Jamie Dimon in annual letter

Moneycontrol News
Apr 05, 2023 / 02:00 PM IST

From inflation spiralling out of hand, periodic hikes in interest rates, stubbornly strong job market and a banking crisis, all with a war going on between Russia and Ukraine, Dimon unpacks all in his letter while highlighting the threats and opportunities ahead of us.

JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon releases letter to shareholders

JPMorgan Chase chief's Jamie Dimon’s highly-anticipated annual letter to shareholders discusses the previous year’s performance, challenges and outlook of the company, the world’s largest bank by market capitalisation. The letter also shares a glimpse of the economy in general, in the year that was and that is going to be.

"The year 2022 has given us a lot to process. From inflation spiralling out of hand, periodic hikes in interest rates, stubbornly strong job market and a banking crisis, all with a war going on between Russia and Ukraine," Dimon mentioned in the letter, highlighting the threats and opportunities ahead of us.

Here are five key takeaways from the letter: