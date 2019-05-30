App
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 11:46 AM IST

'Here are 5 things first-time investors should keep in mind during Modi's second term'

Given that the incumbent NDA would be now forming the Government with an absolute majority, we anticipate the Nifty to get closer to 12,500 or even higher during the course of the year.

Kshitij Anand
Given that the incumbent NDA would now be forming the government with an absolute majority, we anticipate the Nifty to get closer to 12,500 or even higher during the course of the year, Jyoti Roy, Equity Strategist (DVP), Angel Broking Ltd, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Edited excerpts:

Q: Based on the election results, where do you see Nifty and Sensex headed?

A: Given that the incumbent NDA would now be forming the government with an absolute majority, we anticipate the Nifty to get closer to 12,500 or even higher during the course of the year.

However, the immediate challenge for the government would be to get the economy out of the slump caused by IL&FS crisis.

Q: What are the sectors that one can bet on now?

A: After the election results, we are positive on banking and consumption space. The current government is already committed to making adequate liquidity available to NBFCs and also recapitalise the banks if required.

Also, the NCLT process should get a fresh boost given the continuation of the government. We also believe that the auto sector could stage a recovery later during the year once economic growth picks up.

Given the government’s thrust on the rural economy, we expect both consumer staples and discretionary to do well.

Q: Should investors look at select mid and smallcaps for the next five years?

A: In a growth economy like India, alpha is more likely on the midcaps and smallcaps than in the largecaps. However, investors will have to be a little more selective and focus on midcap stocks that have very strong earnings growth, a solid moat in the business and also adhere to high standards of corporate governance, transparency and disclosure.

Q: What would be your advice to investors who are starting their investment journey with this new govt at the Centre?

A: For investors who are starting their equity journey, there are certain basic things that need to be kept in mind.

• With a GDP growth rate of 7.5 percent and the world’s largest young population, it is hard to go wrong on Indian equities. They are still likely to be the big outperformers.

• Consumption is likely to be an enduring theme in India. As millions of men and women move up the income chain, the demand explosion will be huge.

• We would recommend investors to take a long term view given that the government is committed to long term and hard reforms. Investors should ignore the noise in the short term and focus on value in the long term.

• Adopt a phased approach to investing. You can never get your timing of highs and lows right consistently. Instead, just let time do the job for you.

• Investors should adopt a financial planning approach to equity investing so that their portfolio has in-built safeguards against the concentration of risk.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on May 30, 2019 11:46 am

