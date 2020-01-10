Nifty at a new high, Sensex up nearly 300 points; 5 factors that are at play

The bulls remained steady on Dalal Street for the second consecutive session on January 10, powering the Nifty to a new high on buying across sectors.

The Sensex was up 291.75 points at 41,744.10 and the Nifty climbed 85.10 points to 12,301 as Nifty Metal, Pharma, PSU Bank and Realty indices gained 1-2 percent. Bank, auto, FMCG and financial services climbed over 0.6 percent each.

The Nifty touched a new high after December 20, while the Nifty futures touched a record high of 12,345.

The rally was not limited to benchmark indices, it also continued in broader markets. The Nifty Midcap index gained 0.95 percent and the Smallcap index was up 1.14 percent amid strong breadth.

More than two shares advanced for every share falling on the BSE.

"The government is poised to bring initiatives and policy measures to support the economic growth to benefit equities in the long term. Meanwhile, the short-term market trend will be driven by events like Q3 results, which are expected to show some improvement due to low base," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services ,told Moneycontrol.

Five key factors that drove Nifty to record high:

US-China trade deal

The US-China trade deal, the biggest factor affecting global markets for more than 16 months, is expected to be signed in a less than a week, which lifted sentiment.

US President Donald Trump, who announced in December that the Phase 1 trade deal with China would be signed on January 15, said on January 9 the agreement could be signed "shortly thereafter", Reuters said.

The Phase 1 deal is expected to reduce tariffs and boost Chinese purchases of American farm, energy and manufactured goods while addressing some disputes over intellectual property.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, head of the country's negotiating team in trade talks with the US, will sign the deal in Washington, the Reuters said, quoting China's commerce ministry. Liu will visit Washington from January 13-15, said Gao Feng, spokesman at the commerce ministry.

Reports also suggested that the United States is expected to start negotiations a phase 2 deal.

Globally, markets continued to trade in positive amid hope of the trade deal. Japan's Nikkei, Hong Kong's Hang Seng and South Korea's Kospi gained 0.3-0.9 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite rose one tenth of a percent at the time of publishing this copy.

Budget expectations

The Budget 2020 is one of major reasons for the rally, as the street expects more strong measures considering the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stress on reviving the economy to help achieve $5 trillion target by 2024.

“On economic worries, government has announced slew of measures in an attempt to arrest economic slowdown; which we believe will continue in future including budget," Prasanna Pathak, Head-Equity & Fund Manager, Taurus Mutual Fund, said.

According to Nikhil Gupta, chief Economist at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, if the government can come out clean on its fiscal math and improve its credibility and relevance, markets will definitely cheer that.

Stability in crude

The stability in crude oil prices after easing of geopolitical tensions also supported the market. India is the world's third-largest oil importer and any rise or fall in the prices has a direct impact on fiscal, corporate earnings and the currency.

International benchmark Brent crude futures continued to trade around $65 per barrel for second straight session, after falling from $70 a barrel.

The Indian rupee also recovered further, appreciating 10 paise from previous close to trade at 71.12 a dollar at the time of publishing this copy. It gained 82 paise since the closing of 71.94/dollar on January 6.

Infosys earnings

The country's second largest IT services provider Infosys will announce its third quarter earnings later in the day. The stock gained nearly 2 percent, which also lifted sentiment.

Most brokerages expect the company to report more than 1 percent growth in constant currency revenue and 1.2-1.5 percent growth in dollar revenue in Q3FY20 on sequential basis. EBIT margin is expected to expand by more than 50 percent QoQ.

The full year constant currency revenue guidance of 9-10 percent is likely to be changed if the company beats Q3 revenue expectations, they said.

Technical View

The Nifty50 continued to trade around its record high levels and, so far, formed a bullish candle on daily charts.

Experts expect the rally to continue in the coming days and the index to move towards 12,400 levels.

"In spite of volatility, the breadth remained positive in the last few sessions and with yesterday's strong momentum, the bulls are back in action in the index front as well. Now, we sense the Nifty can open doors for 12,500 levels as it crossed 12,300 levels," Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel Broking said.