5 factors that lifted the Sensex by 488 points, helped Nifty close in on 17,800

Key Indian stock indices recovered on October 7, recouping almost 90 percent of their losses in the previous session and gradually heading back to record-high levels. The indices have gained in three of the four sessions so far this week.

At the close, the BSE Sensex rallied 488.10 points, or 0.82 percent, to 59,677.83, and the Nifty 50 jumped 144.35 points, or 0.82 percent, to 17,790.35 after hitting an intraday highs of 59,914.91 and 17,857.55, respectively.

The broader markets joined the rally and outperformed frontliners. The Nifty Midcap 100 index was up 1.88 percent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index gained 1.22 percent.

On the technical front, “the Nifty 50 index has formed a Doji kind of candlestick pattern, which points to confusion between a buyer and a seller. Moreover, the index has been trading above the 21 DMA, which points to strength,” said Palak Kothari, a research associate at Choice Broking. “Momentum indicator stochastic is trading with positive crossover, which adds strength.”

On the hourly chart, the index has been trading with support of the middle of the Bollinger Band formation, he said. Staying above this level can show further upside movement. At present, the index has immediate support at 17,500, while resistance comes at 17,900, Kothari said.

Five factors that drove the market higher:

1 Global cues

Rallies in most global markets helped to lift sentiment on Dalal Street. France’s CAC, Germany’s DAX and Britain’s FTSE traded with gains of more than 1 percent at the time of publishing.

There had been a sharp fall in the markets globally, including India, in the previous session due to a spike in US bond yields amid rising inflation concerns.

US stock futures rallied on easing concerns over a debt ceiling deal. CNBC reported that Congress appeared to be nearing a deal that would increase the debt limit in the short term and avoid a catastrophic government default.

Asian markets ended higher with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng most prominent with a 3 percent gain. Japan’s Nikkei gained half a percent and South Korea’s Kospi was up 1.8 percent. China’s stock markets were shut on Thursday.

2 Fall in oil prices

Oil prices fell after hitting multi-year highs. Price rises are a concern for oil-importing countries including India, which buys more than 80 percent of its requirements from overseas.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, traded at $80.18 a barrel, down 1.11 percent at the time of publishing. It had hit $83 a barrel on October 6, the highest level since October 2018, before closing at $81.08.

3 Auto and realty

There was buying interest in auto and realty stocks as the festive season appeared to have started on a strong note despite a shortage of semiconductors.

The Nifty Auto index rose 4.39 percent and the Nifty Realty index jumped 6.16 percent. Tata Motors was the biggest gainer and hit a fresh 52-week high before ending with 12 percent gains after Morgan Stanley upgraded it to ‘overweight’ with a target price of Rs 448. Mahindra & Mahindra gained almost 5 percent.

“For the first time ever, almost 25,000 units of Mahindra & Mahindra’s XUV700 were booked in the first 57 minutes of commencement of the booking process. Overall, very good buying is seen in most auto stocks on the back of strong demand this festive season,” said Santosh Meena of Swastika Investmart.

With the start of the festive season, Meena said strong buying can be seen in auto, textile and realty stocks.

Among real estate stocks, Sobha surged 16 percent after strong preliminary sales data for the quarter ended September. Oberoi Realty climbed over 9 percent and Godrej Properties gained over 8 percent.

4 IT earnings

The Nifty IT index gained 1.8 percent ahead of Tata Consulting Services’ quarterly earnings scheduled on October 8. TCS gained 2 percent. Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies, L&T Infotech and Mindtree gained 1-2 percent.

“IT earnings are starting from tomorrow and the market seems to be quite optimistic,” said Meena.

The Nifty IT index rallied 2.7 percent.

“TCS' Q2 FY22 dollar revenue growth is likely to come in at 3.7 percent QoQ, with constant-currency growth likely at a healthy 4.1 percent QoQ with cross-currency headwinds. We expect EBIT margin to expand by 46 bps QoQ, aided by strong growth and operational efficiency, with PAT likely to grow nearly 5.8 percent QoQ,” KRChoksey Research said.

5 RBI policy

The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee ends a three-day meeting on October 8. Experts largely expect no change in interest rates and the RBI’s stance, although they will be looking for its commentary on inflation and growth.

“We expect the RBI to retain its accommodative stance without any increase in the reverse repo rate, currently the effective policy rate,” said Abheek Barua, chief economist at HDFC Bank.

The RBI could continue to sterilise its Government Securities Acquisition Programme (G-SAP) purchases to keep the impact of its yield management tools liquidity-neutral, he said.

“The RBI is likely to revise down its inflation forecast for Q2 FY22 (last RBI forecast: 5.9 percent) and for Q3 FY22 (last RBI forecast: 5.3 percent) projected in the last policy meeting in August 2021 due to lower food prices, Barua said.

The Nifty Bank index gained 0.62 percent and the Nifty Financial Services index rose 0.15 percent.