you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 27, 2019 02:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

4 of top 10 most-valued firms together add Rs 54,456 crore in m-cap

While RIL, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HUL and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the gainers, HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, SBI and ICICI Bank suffered losses in their valuation for the week ended on January 25.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Four of the top 10 most-valued firms together added Rs 54,456.69 crore in market capitalisation (m-cap) last week, with RIL taking the lead as its valuation surged the most.

While RIL, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HUL and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the gainers, HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, SBI and ICICI Bank suffered losses in their valuation for the week ended on January 25.

The m-cap of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) soared Rs 40,123.6 crore to Rs 7,89,953.18 crore, making it the top gainer among the ten most-valued entities.

The valuation of TCS jumped Rs 6,998.2 crore to Rs 7,20,101.39 crore, and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank climbed Rs 5,321.77 crore to Rs 241,351.74 crore.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) added Rs 2,013.12 crore to Rs 3,79,462.96 crore in its m-cap.

On the other hand, ITC's valuation slumped Rs 14,512.6 crore to Rs 3,41,995.13 crore.

The m-cap of HDFC Bank plunged Rs 9,925.35 crore to Rs 5,69,654.78 crore, and that of ICICI Bank dropped Rs 9,528.29 crore to Rs 2,30,019.68 crore.

State Bank of India (SBI) suffered an erosion of Rs 8,879.96 crore to Rs 2,54,573.86 crore and HDFC Rs 5,235.79 crore to Rs 3,40,042.64 crore.

The m-cap of Infosys dipped Rs 349.49 crore to Rs 3,18,998.67 crore.

In the ranking of top 10 firms, RIL was at number one place followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank.

Over the last week, the BSE Sensex fell by 361.07 points to end at 36,025.54 on January 25.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Jan 27, 2019 02:03 pm

