4 millennial trends: How young investors look for hot investments

Sitashwa Srivastava

Millennials have a different world view as this generation has grown up with the internet and smartphones. Adapting to new technology and adjusting to any shifts in society and economics, comes easy to these young investors on the lookout for hot investments.

Hence, even with the current pandemic across the globe and stocks plunging to the lowest low in India, millennial investors have quickly made investment debuts in the US stock markets.

According to data available with Stockal millennials account for about 37 percent of our customer base while typical investment is in the range of $1,500 to $2,000 (about Rs.1 lac to 1.5 lac) for millennials.

Like everything else, millennials have chosen online platforms as an easy and convenient way to invest in US stock markets and build their portfolios in different geographies and relatable sectors and themes.

Some of the top trends that are seen in the way millennials are investing are listed below:

1. While millennials take the initiative, Gen X has the money:

While millennial investors are large in number, Gen X actually drives the volume of investments. While we might assume that millennials have more spending power, their appetite for risk investing is low, given low savings and increased expenditure.

Millennials also are cautious about investing their money in one basket and diversify by exploring various investing options.

2. Social media drives money decisions –

Millennials like to do their own research and not rely on financial advisors for investing in stocks. However, the tools for research have evolved from newspapers and journals to social media. Millennials often rely on peer reviews from family and friends.

Such reviews and opinions quickly find their way through social networking platforms. Additionally, influencers like financial experts, mentors, also act as a key source of information for millennials.

3. Socially aware investors -

Millennials seem to be extremely well informed and aware about the choices they make when it comes to investing. They not only look at returns but also the nature of companies they are investing in.

Smart energy technology, clean tech companies, companies fore-fronting social causes like poverty eradication, gender biases, etc. are preferred by millennials.

Finally, being a generation molded by technology, they are very enthusiastic about investing in innovative companies that are making a difference in the way we live their lives.

4. DIY culture of investing -

Taking Control of Investing with Online Tools and Apps - Millennials have become accustomed to using technology for every aspect of their lives, so it only makes sense that digital technology has become a significant component in their investments, as well.

With such tools, investors are able to take greater control, reviewing their portfolios anytime they desire rather than waiting for reports to arrive in the mail on a quarterly basis.

However, with continuous monitoring of investments, millennials can sometimes be impatient and expect quick results, which is not ideal for investing in any stock market.

[The author is CEO & Founder, Stockal]

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.