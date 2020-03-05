4 factors that lifted Sensex over 400 points, Nifty above 11,300

The market recouped previous day's losses, as the Sensex and the Nifty were trading almost one percent higher in the afternoon on March 5.

While the breadth was in favour of advances as investors continue to monitor updates about coronavirus that is likely to impact global growth in current and possibly the next quarter as well.

The Sensex rose 422.42 points, or 1.10 percent, to 38,831.90 and the Nifty jumped 121.70 points, or 1.08 percent, to 11,372.70, but the broader markets underperformed the frontliners.

The Nifty Midcap index was up 0.3 percent and the Smallcap index gained 0.64 percent, as five shares advanced for every three shares declining on the NSE.

Overall, the market has been volatile and is expected to remain so for the coming days till coronavirus cases stabilise, experts say.

"Markets are currently witnessing roller-coaster ride and we do not see this ending anytime soon. Traders have no option but to align their trades accordingly and prefer hedged bets," Ajit Mishra, VP - Research at Religare Broking, said.

All sectoral indices, barring realty, were trading in the green with bank, FMCG, pharma and IT climbing more than a percent each.

Top Four factors that lifted sentiment:

Rally in global markets

The rally in Indian equities mirrored their global counterparts, especially after Dow Jones jumped 1,000 points, as central banks cut rates and International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced a package to fight coronavirus, which has kept investors on tenterhooks.

Japan's Nikkei, China's Shanghai Composite, Hong Kong's Hang Seng, Australia's ASX 200 and South Korea's Kospi were up 1-2 percent at the time of writing of this copy.

The IMF a day earlier announced a $50-billion aid package to combat the impact of the coronavirus.

It was on top of interest rate cuts announced by global central banks. The US Federal Reserve, Bank of Canada and Reserve Bank of Australia cut interest rate by 50bps each. South Korea proposed to inject $10 billion to support the economy and China allocated $16 billion for virus prevention.

The rally on Wall Street was largely after former Vice President Joe Biden's strong showing in the US Democratic presidential primaries.

Biden, who is considered less likely to raise taxes and impose new regulations than rival Bernie Sanders, rolled to victories on the biggest day of voting in the Democratic nomination campaign, Reuters said.

Globally, the number of coronavirus cases have climbed to 95,000, with more than 3,200 deaths, most of them in China. India on March 4 saw a spike in confirmed cases to 29, at least 14 of them are Italian tourists.

SBI-Yes Bank deal buzz

A likely deal between the country's largest lender, State Bank of India, and Yes Bank, which has been struggling to raise funds, to buy a stake in the private sector player also lifted market sentiment.

The deal, says experts, would be good for the banking sector.

The government has approved SBI’s plan to lead a consortium and purchase a stake in Yes Bank, Bloomberg reported.

SBI has also been given the green signal to choose members of the consortium, the news agency said. The announcement is expected soon.

Yes Bank share price was quoting at Rs 37.10, up Rs 7.80, or 26.62 percent, while State Bank of India was up 3.94 percent at Rs 296.55.

Stable crude, focus on OPEC meeting

The stability in oil price, the major part of our imports, is always a good thing for India as the country buys 80-85 percent of oil from overseas.

The international benchmark Brent crude futures climbed over 1.5 percent to trade around $52 a barrel ahead of an OPEC meeting. The price has stayed around $51-55 a barrel for past several sessions, falling from $65 a barrel.

Reports suggested that Saudi Arabia is expected to push the OPEC group and its allies, including Russia, to agree to further output cuts to support the market hit by coronavirus, which had now spread to more than 80 countries.

Technical View

The Nifty moved close to its crucial resistance of 11,400 levels and formed a bullish candle on daily charts.

In the last four sessions, the index has traded within the broad range of 11,030-11,430 but the volatility continues to be high as there has been sharp swings on both sides within this range. It has been getting a lot of support at around 11,000 levels also.

Experts expect the rally to continue if the index closes above 11,443, the upper end of consolidation range.

"As long as the key lower support holds (11,100-11,000), the Nifty could attempt to reach crucial upside resistance of around 11,400 soon. The completion of upside bounce around 11,400 or maximum 11,500 is expected to trigger next round of sharp weakness from the higher levels," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, told Moneycontrol.

"As of now, a breakout beyond the above mentioned range will lead to a directional move. Traders are advised to keep a tab on the mentioned levels and trade with proper risk management," Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel Broking said.