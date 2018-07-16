App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2018 11:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3i Infotech hits 52-week low on poor Q1 numbers

The company's Q1 net profit was down 28 percent at Rs 6.04 crore against Rs 8.38 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of 3i Infotech touched 52-week low of Rs 3.50, falling 7 percent intraday Monday on the back of poor June quarter numbers.

The company's Q1 net profit was down 28 percent at Rs 6.04 crore against Rs 8.38 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Meanwhile, the net sales were up 1 percent to Rs 241.98 crore against Rs 239.31 crore.

The operating profit for Q1 was at Rs 27.08 crore versus Rs 28.63 crore in 01 FY2018.

At 10:52 hrs 3i Infotech was quoting at Rs 3.65, down Rs 0.12, or 3.18 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jul 16, 2018 11:00 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

