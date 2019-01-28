App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 07:49 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Asian stocks rise after US government reopens for now

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.2 percent.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Asian stocks advanced on Monday as Wall Street rallied after a deal was announced to reopen the US government following a prolonged shutdown that had shaken investor sentiment.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.2 percent.

South Korea’s KOSPI edged up 0.2 percent, New Zealand stocks were up a touch, while Japan’s Nikkei bucked the trends and eased 0.2 percent. Australian financial markets were shut for their ‘Australia Day’ holiday. Facing mounting pressure, U.S. President Donald Trump agreed on Friday to temporarily end a 35-day-old partial US government shutdown without getting the USD 5.7 billion he had demanded from Congress for a border wall.

In response Wall Street rallied broadly on Friday as investors were heartened to see the back of the longest U.S. government shutdown in history.

related news

The shutdown had left investors anxious and frustrated as it came at a time of heightened worries over slowing global growth, signs of stress in corporate earnings and a still unresolved Sino-U.S. trade war.

“The rise in the broader stock markets looks to keep going. The US government reopening is definitely a plus for market sentiment,” said Soichiro Monji, senior economist at Daiwa SB Investments.

“There are still potential risk factors, such as the US-China trade row and Brexit,” he said.

In the currency market, the pound stood tall, hovering near a three-month high of USD 1.3218 set on Friday on the back of optimism that Britain can avoid a no-deal Brexit.

Britain is set to leave the European Union on March 29, but the country’s members of parliament remain far from agreeing a divorce deal. That has kept markets, worried about the possibility of a disorderly Brexit, on edge for much of the last several weeks.

The euro was also on the front foot against the sagging dollar.

The single currency was 0.05 percent higher at USD 1.1412 after gaining 0.9 percent on Friday, paring the losses from earlier last week on dovish-sounding comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi.

The dollar was slightly lower at 109.48 yen following mild losses at the end of last week.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was little changed at 2.754 percent after popping up 4 basis points on Friday in the wake of surging US shares.

US crude oil futures were down 0.55 percent at USD 53.39 per barrel, losing some momentum after two sessions of gains.

Oil prices rose towards the end of last week as political turmoil in Venezuela threatened to tighten crude supply, with the United States signaling it may impose sanctions on exports from the South American nation.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 07:48 am

tags #Asian markets

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.