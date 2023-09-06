31 buy and zero sell calls, still SBI Life is down 2% in one year

Over the past five years, the company has outperformed the Nifty 50, generating a remarkable return of 94.56 percent

SBI Life Insurance stock has faced a relatively tepid performance in the last year, despite analysts being overwhelmingly bullish, with 31 ‘buy’ calls, just 2 ‘hold’ calls, and zero ‘sell’ calls, according to Moneycontrol’s analyst tracker.

The stock has fallen nearly two percent, in stark contrast to the Nifty's 10 percent gain over the same period. However, despite its recent underperformance, analysts remain overwhelmingly positive about SBI Life Insurance, driven by a combination of factors.

Why are analysts bullish?

The company's recent financial performance has been robust. In the first quarter of FY24, SBI Life reported a net profit of Rs 381.04 crore, beating estimates and marking a substantial 45 percent increase, compared to the year-ago period. Net premium income also rose a healthy 19 percent on-year to Rs 13,104.09 crore.

Second, SBI Life Insurance stock has delivered impressive long-term performance. Over the past five years, the company has outperformed the Nifty 50, generating a remarkable return of 94.56 percent, while the benchmark index rose by 68.85 percent over the same period.

Analysts have weighed in with their positive outlook on the stock.

Motilal Oswal, for instance, reiterated its 'buy' rating on SBI Life, with a target price of Rs 1,570. The brokerage anticipates a 20 percent CAGR in annualised premium equivalent (APE) over FY23-25 and a 17 percent CAGR in value of new business (VNB) margins. Return on Embedded Value (RoEV) is expected to remain around 22 percent.

Emkay Global Financial also assigned a 'buy' recommendation on the stock, setting a target price of Rs 1,560. The firm expects a strong APE growth while keeping margin estimates unchanged.

HDFC Securities too, on similar lines, assigned a 'buy' rating with a target price of Rs 1,580 per share. The analysts expect SBI Life to deliver an APE/VNB CAGR of 12 percent over FY 2023-25.

These bullish analyst calls, combined with the recent uptick in SBI Life's stock price, which has gained nearly 17 percent in the past six months, demonstrate a positive sentiment, which appears resilient despite past underperformance. In this context, the stock's potential looks promising.

