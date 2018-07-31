3 stocks below Rs 1,000 that could return 6-10%, buy on dips

Religare Broking

The markets scaled record highs last week and the momentum carried forward into this week as well. Encouraging earnings announcements, combined with supportive global cues, triggered the momentum, which further gained strength with participation from almost all sectors.

The much-awaited rebound in the broader market boosted sentiment. Technically, both the Nifty and Bank Nifty have surpassed their crucial hurdle at 11,100 and 27,100, respectively, which paved the way for a fresh upmove.

We advise investors to adopt a ‘buy on dips’ approach and wait for 11,500 on the Nifty. However, volatile swings may continue on the stock-specific front, in response to earnings and other important data and events.

Traders should focus more on risk management aspects and be selective, especially on the broader front.

Here is a list of top three stocks that could return 6-10% return in 1-2 months:

Century Textiles & Industries: Buy | Target: Rs 1,030 | Stop loss: Rs 890 | Return 9.57%

Century Textiles has been consolidating in a narrow range for the last two months near its support zone of 200-EMA on the weekly chart.

And, its chart pattern combined with confirmation indicators are pointing towards a fresh surge in the near future. We advise traders to accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 930-940. It closed at Rs 937.30 on July 30, 2018.

Petronet LNG: Buy | Target: Rs 252 | Stop loss: Rs 218 | Return 9.48%

Petronet LNG has witnessed a fresh breakout after nearly eight months of corrective phase and is likely to see a strong up move in the near-term. It has also surpassed the resistance zone of multiple moving averages on the daily chart.

Traders shouldn’t miss this chance and create fresh long positions in the mentioned range of Rs 226-230. It closed at Rs 229.10 on July 30, 2018.

Yes Bank: Buy | Target: Rs 395 | Stop loss: Rs 354| Return 6.75%

Yes Bank has retraced marginally from its record high and found support near its short-term moving averages on the daily chart. Considering its overall chart structure, we believe it’s an excellent buying opportunity. We advise initiating fresh longs in the given range of Rs 365-370. It closed at Rs 369.30 on July 30, 2018.

