3 reasons why corrugated box makers have been hit by spike in kraft paper price

Satia Industries

The price of kraft paper, which is used in making corrugated boxes for packaging, has surged around 30 percent in the last 10 days following an import ban by China on all wastes, mainly paper, that comes into force from January 1, 2021 and non-availability of containers.

Industry experts, who did not wish to be identified, say that China until now had been importing wastepaper from across the world but ahead of the ban, it had restricted shipments.

'“All the waste paper generated in the US, Europe and other developed nations is imported by China, which is then recycled and manufactured into paper,” an expert said.

The China hand

In view of the ban, Chinese paper mills cannot get material and they have begun to import kraft paper from India. The kraft paper is recycled paper and Chinese mills use it as pulp or a fibre source to manufacture paper.

This has resulted in manifold rise in kraft paper exports to China, leading to a shortage of the material for corrugated box manufacturers in India.

The corrugated boxes are made mainly by small paper mills, recycling waste paper either collected domestically or imported.

Hit by the virus

The second reason is that novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has also affected the industry, as it has resulted in the lack of containers to bring waste paper into India. “Even the freight that is available is costly,” the expert said.

Imports have dropped and small paper mills have increased the prices of the kraft paper. The problem for box manufacturers is that it creates instability for them. They have to quote their price for boxes to big companies in the next two-three months.

They get orders on the price they quote but the recent hike in kraft paper prices has left them unsettled. “In the last week, prices have been raised Rs 5,000 a tonne, which cannot be absorbed by corrugated box manufacturers,” the expert said.

The kraft paper is quoting between Rs 18 and Rs 23 a kg. Some media reports put the price at the pre-COVID level of Rs 27.

The price depends on the BF, or bursting factor, which means the strength at which a bunch of papers bursts when hit with a hammer.

A drop in demand for paper

The third reason for the shortage of waste paper is that the writing and printing paper industry is also going through a tough time.

With educational institutes closed, the use of notebooks and exercise books is almost nil. On the other hand, purchases of books as gifts or calendars for the new year are down since most offices are still closed.

“In fact, the demand for paper used for writing and printing is down since the publishing industry is also going through a rough patch,” the expert said.

More importantly, a recent Supreme Court order allowing printing on both sides of the paper for court purposes has come as a big blow.

“This will result in the annual usage of at least 24 million sheets of A4 size papers being affected,” the expert said, adding that this will result in at least 1.10 lakh tonnes of paper being saved.

Thus, the waste paper generated from the writing and printing paper sector has been affected too, leading to large and small paper mills facing fibre shortage.

Also, China has smartly set up units in the US and South-East Asia to convert waste paper into pulp and send them home.

This is another problem that the domestic industry is facing in sourcing waste paper and recycling it. The Indian industry can look at using eucalyptus for fibre but India does not have enough small forests or farms to supply it.

One solution could be to organise waste paper collection mechanisms as in developed countries. The industry can join hands and create infrastructure like China and the US by setting up warehouses abroad.

Also, experts say that the waste paper from abroad should be brought in bulk break cargo and not in containers. In containers, it is the weight that matters but Indian importers should ship in the waste paper in volume.

Not only will it cut import costs but it will also cut the dependence on the use of containers. “For this, the Indian industry needs to set up warehouses at US ports, press waste paper into bales and load them on to ships,” the expert added.

(Subramani Ra Mancombu is a journalist based in Chennai who writes on commodities and agriculture)