3-Point Analysis | Should you buy gold despite the volatility?

US President Donald Trump's impeachment proceeding, the status of US-China trade deal and concerns over Saudi oil production is keeping gold prices volatile.
On September 26, gold gained around 0.50 percent in the domestic market but trended mixed globally.Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to share an outlook on gold prices and to give a strategy that investors should follow for the yellow metal.
First Published on Sep 27, 2019 04:46 pm