3 Point Analysis | SEBI denies L&T's share buyback

Engineering major Larsen & Toubro announced on January 19 that market regulator SEBI had denied permission for its Rs 9,000 crore share buyback offer.
SEBI cited L&T's consolidated balance sheet and high leverage as a concern and hence did not allow for the buyback.
Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of what this means for L&T's attempt to rectify its capital allocation.
First Published on Jan 22, 2019 03:10 pm