App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2019 03:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | SEBI denies L&T's share buyback

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of what it means as L&T attempts to rectify its capital allocation.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Engineering major Larsen & Toubro announced on January 19 that market regulator SEBI had denied permission for its Rs 9,000 crore share buyback offer.

SEBI cited L&T's consolidated balance sheet and high leverage as a concern and hence did not allow for the buyback.

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of what this means for L&T's attempt to rectify its capital allocation.

Watch the video for more.
First Published on Jan 22, 2019 03:10 pm

tags #(L&T #Companies #Larsen and Toubro #SEBI

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.