you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 07:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | RIL rights issue opens: What should investors do?

The company proposed to raise Rs 53,125 crore through the biggest ever rights issue, which will close on June 3

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries' mega rights issue opened on May 20 for subscription for existing shareholders. This is RIL’s first rights issue in nearly three decades and by far the biggest equity offering.

The company proposed to raise Rs 53,125 crore through the biggest ever rights issue, which will close on June 3, while the ratio is one rights issue share for every 15 equity shares held by existing shareholders as on the record date (May 14).

India's biggest ever right issue has been priced at Rs 1,257 per share, which had an ex-rights date on May 13. Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-point analysis to understand how will it benefit the company and what should investors do?

Close

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on May 20, 2020 07:46 pm

tags #3 Point Analysis #biggest equity offering #Moneycontrol Videos #Mukesh Ambani #Reliance Industries #reliance jio #RIL #RIL Rights issue #videos

