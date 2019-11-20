3-Point Analysis | Nifty above 12,000; what should investors do

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of whether investors should participate in this rally or be cautious of stretched valuations.
The Nifty has once again reclaimed the 12,000 mark and is close to lifetime highs despite subdued Q2 earnings and macro concerns over economic slowdown.
The Nifty has once again reclaimed the 12,000 mark and is close to lifetime highs despite subdued Q2 earnings and macro concerns over economic slowdown.

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of whether investors should participate in this rally or be cautious of stretched valuations.Watch the video for more.
First Published on Nov 20, 2019 04:26 pm