MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join our upcoming webinar 'Pitch Right' on December 19 to know which startup takes home Rs 50 lakh investment from IPV angels
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

3 Point Analysis | IT, Pharma were best performing sectors of 2020; will they continue to rally in 2021?

The IT and healthcare sectors are the biggest gainers of 2020. While the BSE information technology index surged 47% and healthcare index climbed 57 percent in 2020. They have gained 103% and 92% from March lows. In this edition of three point analysis we find out if the rally will continue in 2021 and what should investors do.

Moneycontrol News
December 18, 2020 / 04:48 PM IST
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #BSE #markets #markets 2020 #markets 2021 #NSE #video
first published: Dec 18, 2020 03:13 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.