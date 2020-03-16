3-Point Analysis I When should investors start bottom fishing?

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma does a 3-Point Analysis to explain what the history of financially troubled times suggest and when can investors look to invest in low-value assets.
There are striking similarities in the investor sentiments amidst every financial crisis.
Although, it will be an over-simplification to equate the financial crisis from 2008 to the current market mayhem due to the coronavirus fears.
First Published on Mar 16, 2020 11:24 pm