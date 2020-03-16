App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2020 11:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis I When should investors start bottom fishing?

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma does a 3-Point Analysis to explain what the history of financially troubled times suggest and when can investors look to invest in low-value assets.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

There are striking similarities in the investor sentiments amidst every financial crisis.

Although, it will be an over-simplification to equate the financial crisis from 2008 to the current market mayhem due to the coronavirus fears.

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma does a 3-Point Analysis to explain what the history of financially troubled times suggest and when can investors look to invest in low-value assets.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Mar 16, 2020 11:24 pm

tags #2008 financial crisis #3 Point Analysis #Business #market mayhem #markets #video

