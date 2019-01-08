App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 12:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | Chinese slowdown hits Apple’s sales

Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis of the reasons behind Apple’s lower revenue projections and how a slowdown in the Chinese market could impact India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Apple seems to be in deep trouble. A 10 percent drop in its stock price in a single day coupled with a low sales forecast in China, the technology behemoth is facing a tough quarter ahead.

On January 2, Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, in a letter to the investors of the company, wrote that the firm’s projected revenue is expected to be lower than initially expected.

Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis of the reasons behind Apple’s lower revenue projections and how a slowdown in the Chinese market could impact India.

 
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 12:15 pm

tags #Apple #smart phone #Technology #video

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.