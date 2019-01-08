3 Point Analysis | Chinese slowdown hits Apple’s sales

Apple seems to be in deep trouble. A 10 percent drop in its stock price in a single day coupled with a low sales forecast in China, the technology behemoth is facing a tough quarter ahead.

On January 2, Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, in a letter to the investors of the company, wrote that the firm’s projected revenue is expected to be lower than initially expected.

Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis of the reasons behind Apple’s lower revenue projections and how a slowdown in the Chinese market could impact India.