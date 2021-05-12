MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

3 Adani companies, SBI Card among 6 firms added to MSCI index

The changes, which 'will be implemented as of the close of May 27, 2021', are part of the semi-annual index review.

Moneycontrol News
May 12, 2021 / 03:00 PM IST

MSCI, a leading provider of research-based indexes and analytics, has added six Indian companies to its Global Standard Index and 33 to its Global Small Cap Index.

Adani Enterprises, Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission, SBI Cards & Payment Services, Bharat Electronics, and Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company are the ones added to the Global Standard Index. Zee Entertainment Enterprises has been removed from the index.

MSCI Global Standard Index is widely used by international fund houses for benchmarking global equities portfolios.

These changes in the MSCI indexes—including MSCI Global Standard, MSCI Global Small Cap and MSCI Micro Cap Indexes, the MSCI Global Value and Growth Indexes—are part of May 2021 Semi-Annual Index Review released on May 11, 2021.

"All changes will be implemented as of the close of May 27, 2021," the MSCI said in its statement.

Close

Related stories

Under the MSCI Global Standard Indexes, "One hundred and nine securities will be added to and 96 securities will be deleted from the MSCI ACWI Index," said MSCI, referring to the All Country World Index.

MSCI said under its Global Small Cap Indexes segment, there would be 594 additions and 220 deletions.

On the India front, MSCI in total added 33 companies and removed five firms from its Global Small Cap Index.

The 33 companies that will be added in MSCI Global Small Cap index are Alok Industries, Balaji Amines, BEML, Brigade Enterprises, Burger King India, Canara Bank, Century Plyboards, CG Power & Industrial, Computer Age Management Services, EPL, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers, Happiest Minds Technologies, IRCTC, Indigo Paints, Intellect Design Arena, JK Lakshmi Cement, KNR Constructions, KPIT Technologies, Max Healthcare Institute, NCC, Oracle Financial Services, Poly Medicure, Prism Johnson, Rain Industries, Route Mobile, Shriram City Union Finance, SKF India, Solara Active Pharma, Sumitomo Chemical India, Sun TV Network, Supreme Petrochem, UTI Asset Management and Zee Entertainment.

Adani Total Gas, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Hemisphere Properties, KRBL, and Mishra Dhatu Nigam are the five companies that will be removed from the Global Small Cap Index.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Market Edge #Market news
first published: May 12, 2021 02:48 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Should you invest in healthcare funds launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | Should you invest in healthcare funds launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.