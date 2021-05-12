3 Adani companies, SBI Card among 6 firms added to MSCI index

MSCI, a leading provider of research-based indexes and analytics, has added six Indian companies to its Global Standard Index and 33 to its Global Small Cap Index.

Adani Enterprises, Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission, SBI Cards & Payment Services, Bharat Electronics, and Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company are the ones added to the Global Standard Index. Zee Entertainment Enterprises has been removed from the index.

MSCI Global Standard Index is widely used by international fund houses for benchmarking global equities portfolios.

These changes in the MSCI indexes—including MSCI Global Standard, MSCI Global Small Cap and MSCI Micro Cap Indexes, the MSCI Global Value and Growth Indexes—are part of May 2021 Semi-Annual Index Review released on May 11, 2021.

"All changes will be implemented as of the close of May 27, 2021," the MSCI said in its statement.

Under the MSCI Global Standard Indexes, "One hundred and nine securities will be added to and 96 securities will be deleted from the MSCI ACWI Index," said MSCI, referring to the All Country World Index.

MSCI said under its Global Small Cap Indexes segment, there would be 594 additions and 220 deletions.

On the India front, MSCI in total added 33 companies and removed five firms from its Global Small Cap Index.

The 33 companies that will be added in MSCI Global Small Cap index are Alok Industries, Balaji Amines, BEML, Brigade Enterprises, Burger King India, Canara Bank, Century Plyboards, CG Power & Industrial, Computer Age Management Services, EPL, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers, Happiest Minds Technologies, IRCTC, Indigo Paints, Intellect Design Arena, JK Lakshmi Cement, KNR Constructions, KPIT Technologies, Max Healthcare Institute, NCC, Oracle Financial Services, Poly Medicure, Prism Johnson, Rain Industries, Route Mobile, Shriram City Union Finance, SKF India, Solara Active Pharma, Sumitomo Chemical India, Sun TV Network, Supreme Petrochem, UTI Asset Management and Zee Entertainment.

Adani Total Gas, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Hemisphere Properties, KRBL, and Mishra Dhatu Nigam are the five companies that will be removed from the Global Small Cap Index.