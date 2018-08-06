Britannia Industries gains 1% post Q1 numbers, to consider stock split on Aug 23

Shares of Britannia Industries gained 1.6 percent intraday Monday on the back of strong June quarter numbers.

The company has reported June quarter consolidated profit growth of 19.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 258.1 crore with double digit volume growth.

Profit in the first quarter of last year was at Rs 216.1 crore.

Consolidated revenue during the quarter grew by 12.4 percent to Rs 2,544 crore compared to Rs 2,264 crore in same period last fiscal.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) increased 18.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 389.4 crore and margin expanded 80 basis points to 15.3 percent for the quarter ended June 2018.

The board of directors approved issuance of secured redeemable non- convertible debentures as bonus debentures of Rs 50 in the ratio of one bonus debenture for every one equity shares held by the shareholders of the company on a record date.

The company will consider the sub-division of equity shares of the company of face value of Rs 2 each on August 23.

At 11:45 hrs Britannia Industries was quoting at Rs 6,428.65, up Rs 33.35, or 0.52 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil