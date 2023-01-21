 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
27 small-cap stocks gain 10-26% as market rally continues in second week

Rakesh Patil
Jan 21, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued with their selling spree this week too as they offloaded equities worth Rs 2,461.03 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) picked up equities worth Rs 3,383.72 crore

Market ended higher in yet another week of volatility mirroring global market trends amid reopening of China and hawkish Fed comments with likely rate hikes. Mixed earnings from India Inc also added to the volatility.

The BSE Sensex added 360.59 points or 0.59 percent to close at 60,621.77 and Nifty50 added 71.1 points or 0.39 percent to end at 18,027.7 levels this week.

For the month, Sensex and Nifty lost 0.36 percent and 0.43 percent, respectively.

“The Nifty continued to consolidate just above the 20 WMA for yet another week. On the weekly chart, it has formed a Doji pattern for the second consecutive week. This shows indecision in the minds of the market participants,” said Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

“The daily chart reveals that the index has moved out of a base triangle formation. Post the breakout, however, the Nifty is witnessing a brief consolidation before it embarks on a larger up move,” he said.

Ratnaparkhi sees immediate support at 18,000 where fresh buying interest can be seen. The short term bullish stance holds true as long as the Nifty trades above the swing low of 17760. On the higher side, the Nifty is expected to surpass the key hurdle zone of 18,260-18,300 and head towards 18,500, according to him.