MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register now for the Roundtable 'Advancing a sustainable energy future in India' presented by Hitachi energy
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

2021 will be remembered for hefty dividend payouts by listed entities

Accordingly, accelerated economic recovery, along with healthy demand and better margins enabled Aurum Proptech, Clariant Chemicals, Bharat Petroleum, Goodyear Tyre and Rubber Co, PNB Gilts, amongst others to give hefty dividends.

IANS
November 20, 2021 / 02:29 PM IST

Apart from stellar rise in stock valuations as well as bumper IPOs, the year 2021, will be remembered for healthy payouts of dividends by some listed entities.

Accordingly, accelerated economic recovery, along with healthy demand and better margins enabled Aurum Proptech, Clariant Chemicals, Bharat Petroleum, Goodyear Tyre and Rubber Co, PNB Gilts, amongst others to give hefty dividends.



"Another reason is the excess of cash in the companies. These companies are expected to perform well in the future as well."

Notably, companies such as Page Industries, Indian Oil Corporation, Coal India, Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam, Power Finance Corporation, and Hindustan Petroleum, among others, have been providing healthy dividends to their investors.

"Investors see the dividend payment as a sign of a company's strength, a sign of stable company, and a sign that management has positive expectations for future earnings," said Nandish Shah, Senior Derivative & Technical Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Close

Related stories

"On the flip side, the major disadvantage of paying dividends is the cash paid out to investors cannot be used to grow the business."

According to Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart: "It is always considered to be good (sign) if a company is paying dividends regularly (it) means it is rewarding its shareholders by sharing the profit, but it is not a thumb rule because companies that are at the growth stage generally prefer to reinvest profits into the business expansion rather than distributing it to shareholders."

"(However), generally, good companies that are at the mature stage share their profits regularly through dividends. Investors should look for dividend yield instead of dividend amount while choosing any stock for the high dividend."

The dividend yield is a ratio that helps investors understand how much dividend a company pays out each year relative to its stock price.

IANS
Tags: #IPO #Listed entities #markets #payout #Sensex #stock market
first published: Nov 20, 2021 02:29 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.