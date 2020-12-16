2020: The year of IPOs and stellar listings

There’s very little doubt that 2020 will go down as a standout year in modern history. While the Covid-19 pandemic makes the year an unprecedented one in living memory, for stock market investors it was the year of some very big surprises.

The market’s phoenix-like rise from the depths of despondency thanks to the co-ordinated stimulus from the developed world, was equally unprecedented. If the over-79 percent rally in the headline Nifty from March lows came as a surprise, no less amazing was the buoyancy in the primary market.

Indian companies managed to strike the iron while it was hot, thereby garnering a whopping Rs 30,000 crore by way of IPOs, which is the second highest mop-up in the past ten years. A few more are lined up before we ring out the year, thereby making it one to remember from a primary market perspective.

The point to note is the variety of offerings. While pandemic beneficiaries like IT and Pharmaceuticals kick-started the show, it was followed up by across-the-board euphoria with companies from sectors as varied as small finance banks, asset management companies, broking firms, speciality chemicals, real estate, infrastructure, retail and telecom jumping onto the bandwagon.

The quantum garnered was actually a small percentage of the overall investor appetite for these issues, as evident from the oversubscription figures that ranged from 2x to 159x.

The keen investor interest in IPOs resulted in strong listing gains. Except for three issues that listed at a discount, namely Equitas Small Finance Bank, Angel Broking and SBI Cards, the other eleven posted listing gains.

These gains were somewhat linked to the level of oversubscription. For instance, Chemcon Speciality with oversubscription of 149x listed with gains of 115 percent. Happiest Minds, Route Mobile and Burger King that had listing gains of 111 percent, 102 percent and 92 percent respectively saw oversubscription of the order of 151x, 73x and 157x.

With a large number of investors missing out on allocation, there was a propensity to lap up the shares post listing. But has the strategy worked so far?

Here again, it boiled down to the merits of the individual stock. For instance, Burger King has already gained 73 percent over its listing price in a short span and Route Mobile has rallied by over 58 percent from its listing price. Angel Broking, a late bloomer, has gained 30 percent since listing, albeit a tepid debut. Gains in the twenties have been seen in Gland Pharma, Lithika Infrastructure, SBI Cards, Equitas and Rossari Biotech.

UTI AMC had a poor start and a modest return of 17 percent since listing. Some of the more exciting names that saw handsome listing gains but have since underperformed are Happiest Minds, Chemcon and Mazagon Dock.

With the vaccine-driven rally taking the secondary markets to new highs, the insatiable appetite for IPOs seems to be here to stay. However, given that in the long run, markets do differentiate the men from the boys, investors will have to be discerning on which IPOs to back.