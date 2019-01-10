App
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2019 02:59 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

2019 will be a good year for commodities, healthcare: Ajay Srivastava

Ajay Srivastava said he is not bullish on Sun Pharma because the structural story for the stock is not there and by and large it has been a big disappointment.

Ajay Srivastava, CEO of Dimensions Corporate Finance Services, believes that 2019 would be a good year for commodity and healthcare, especially hospital stocks, but is disappointed with Sun Pharma.

"These themes could play out well for most people because it is a low base, low invested, low owned sectors," Srivastava told CNBC-TV18 on January 10.

"Putting 30-40 percent of the portfolio in fixed income would give better returns than investing in equities, in an election year. Money in cash would also help whenever you want to buy equities".

According to Srivastava, "The market has reached a fairly structured equilibrium. Sellers are off the table, buying is there but not with the same enthusiasm. So, it's like a twilight zone where nobody wants to do anything with their portfolio."

He is not bullish on Sun Pharma because the structural story for the stock is not there and by and large it has been a big disappointment. "The India story for pharma stocks is intact but something or the other comes up for the returns to go away," he said.

When asked if one should buy Yes Bank ahead of the CEO decision, he said, "If one has a risk appetite then they can buy but having seen IndusdInd Bank earnings, Q3 is unlikely to be a sparkling quarter for these banks. It is unlikely that one would see re-rating of Yes Bank post results and so it would be prudent to wait for some time before taking a call."

Source: CNBC-TV18
First Published on Jan 10, 2019 02:59 pm

tags #Market Cues #MARKET OUTLOOK #Sun Pharmaceutical Industries #video

