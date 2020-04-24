App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2020 08:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

2 individuals settle insider trading cases with SEBI related to Mindtree scrips

SEBI conducted an examination in the matter of Mindtree and found that the individuals, Padmanabhan Kalyanasundaram and Hemanth Kumar Kurasala, had delayed making disclosures as required under the Prohibition of Insider Trading (PIT) Regulations in respect of change in their shareholding in the company.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Two individuals have settled with markets regulator Sebi cases of alleged violation of insider trading norms while dealing in the scrip of Mindtree Ltd, by paying a total of over Rs 10 lakh towards settlement charges.

Sebi conducted an examination in the matter of Mindtree and found that the individuals, Padmanabhan Kalyanasundaram and Hemanth Kumar Kurasala, had delayed making disclosures as required under the Prohibition of Insider Trading (PIT) Regulations in respect of change in their shareholding in the company.

In March 2016, Kalyanasundaram executed a transaction for creation of pledge on 3,220 bonus shares of the company. Since the value of the transaction leading to creation of pledge exceeded Rs 10 lakh, the trades were required to be disclosed to the company under PIT regulations within two working days.

Close

However, it was observed during the examination that the same was disclosed after a delay of 935 days, Sebi noted.

related news

In the case of Kurasala, Sebi noted that the cumulative value of the trades carried out by him exceeded Rs 10 lakh on three occasions and were required to be disclosed to the company within two days but he failed to do so and made disclosures on all the three occasions.

Before initiating proceedings, separate notices of summary settlement were issued to both the individuals intimating that the proceedings may be settled and disposed of upon filing of a settlement application along with remittance of settlement amount.

The settlement amount was Rs 3,11,719 for Kalyanasundaram and Rs 7,24,219 for Kurasala.

Subsequently, both the individuals filed applications for settlement without admitting or denying the guilt and remitted their respective settlement amounts.

Accordingly, "proceedings that could have been initiated for the defaults... are settled qua the applicant," Sebi said in similarly worded separate settlement orders dated April 22.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 24, 2020 08:30 pm

tags #Business #Market news #Mindtree Ltd #SEBI

most popular

Franklin Templeton crisis: No case for redeeming other sound debt funds

Franklin Templeton crisis: No case for redeeming other sound debt funds

Women bear brunt of US job losses in coronavirus crisis

Women bear brunt of US job losses in coronavirus crisis

Franklin Templeton fund closure: How did Santosh Kamath, the master of managing credit risk funds, lose the plot?

Franklin Templeton fund closure: How did Santosh Kamath, the master of managing credit risk funds, lose the plot?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.