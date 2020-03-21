18% of Nifty50 companies will gain from falling crude prices

Gaurav Garg

As Saudi Arabia waged a price war against Russia, crude oil prices have fallen 30 percent in previous weeks. This is the largest fall in crude prices since the 1990 Gulf War.

This fall has affected the Indian economy on a large scale. India imports nearly 84 percent of its oil needs. It is estimated that lower crude prices may benefit the Indian economy--it will reduce the import bill and therefore, the current account deficit by a big margin.

Due to this, there could be a reduction in inflation and a positive impact on GDP growth. Despite weak demand conditions, a large number of sectors and companies may also benefit significantly from higher demand and profitability.

Apart from this, lower crude prices may be largely positive for markets, as companies accounting for 18 percent of the Nifty50 Index tend to gain from the development. These companies may be of specific sectors such as automobiles (lowering of cost), aviation (a lower fuel bill), consumer companies (reduced packaging costs), etc.

Despite these positives, in the long run, this drastic fall in crude may bring a hectic situation to the Indian economy. The government can impose excise duty on petroleum but when the economy is going through a slowdown and demand conditions have been subdued, imposing taxes would be a risky decision.

Even if the government plans to tax fuel to boost revenue, the state-owned oil producers are bound to get hit, as it will depress earnings and lower dividends. Refining companies are already facing margin pressure due to subdued demand.

Cheaper crude is not only affecting the Indian companies but has also created serious tensions abroad, particularly in Middle East countries, whose economies are predominantly oil-reliant.

These countries account for more than half of remittances to India. This fall will have a negative impact on these remittances. If this sustains for a long time, it will result in the unemployment of millions of Indians.

IT firms have become a victim of the situation as well. These companies offer both hardware and software solutions to oil-producing companies. Companies like Wipro, Infosys and TCS may find their profit margins under pressure in the coming quarters.

The fall in crude prices comes at a time when the global economy is already reeling under the impact of coronavirus, which has shaken demand across sectors and economies.

There will be both positive and negative impact of the fall in crude prices. But if this stays for long, it can lead to worries of a global recession, which will not be good for Indian markets.

(The author is Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research Limited- Investment Advisor.)

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.