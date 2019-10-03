App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2019 01:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

149 complaints resolved during September 2019: BSE

The complaints received by the BSE from investors included non-receipt of money, equity shares, debt securities and corporate benefits.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), one of the oldest markets in Asia, said on October 3 that it resolved 149 complaints against 125 listed companies in September 2019.

"During the month of September, BSE received 194 complaints against 159 companies. In the same period, 149 complaints were resolved against 125 listed companies. These resolved complaints include complaints brought forward from the previous periods," BSE said in a media release.

The complaints received from investors included those about not receiving money, equity shares, debt securities and corporate benefits. BSE classified complaints in six broad categories.

Close

Among the companies with the highest number of complaints pending September 30 are Geodesic led, followed by JK Pharmachem and Teem Laboratories.

related news

Pending complaints

The aforesaid companies "are suspended at the exchange for surveillance reasons or certain non-compliances with the listing regulations and procedural reasons or as per operation of law", BSE said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 3, 2019 01:00 pm

tags #BSE

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.