149 complaints resolved during September 2019: BSE

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), one of the oldest markets in Asia, said on October 3 that it resolved 149 complaints against 125 listed companies in September 2019.

"During the month of September, BSE received 194 complaints against 159 companies. In the same period, 149 complaints were resolved against 125 listed companies. These resolved complaints include complaints brought forward from the previous periods," BSE said in a media release.

The complaints received from investors included those about not receiving money, equity shares, debt securities and corporate benefits. BSE classified complaints in six broad categories.

Among the companies with the highest number of complaints pending September 30 are Geodesic led, followed by JK Pharmachem and Teem Laboratories.