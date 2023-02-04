140 smallcaps shed up to 40% as market ends January 2% down

The market remained under pressure in January, with equity benchmarks losing 2 percent but in the week ended February 3, the bulls were back in action amid high volatility amid the Union Budget, FII selling, mixed Q3 earnings and rate hikes by major central banks.

For the week, the Sensex added 1,510.98 points, or 2.54 percent, to close at 60,841.88 and the Nifty rose 249.65 points, or 1.41 percent, to end at 17,854.

The BSE smallcap index rose 0.86 percent, midcap 0.45 percent and the largecap index added 0.42 percent during the week but they ended January, 2.5 percent, 2.65 percent and 3.6 percent, lower, respectively.

In the week gone by, the Nifty breached its 40-WEMA on an intraweek basis but received support near the lower end of the downward sloping channel and the 200 DMA and recovered, said Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

The recovery picked up momentum on February 3 as the index surpassed the hurdle zone of 17,650-17,700. “The Nifty is approaching to climb above the 20 DMA and can test the level of 18,000 on the higher side,” he added.

On the other hand, the near-term support is placed at 17,700 with the major support near 17,350, Ratnaparkhi added.

Among sectors, the Nifty FMCG index added 3.5 percent, Nifty consumer durables 3.3 percent, Nifty Bank 2.86 percent and the Nifty information technology index gained 2.79 percent.

The Nifty oil & gas index slipped over 9 percent, metal index 7.6 percent and the energy index declined 6.3 percent during the week.

In January the BSE smallcap index shed 2.5 percent, with 140 stocks falling 10-40 percent.

Kiri Industries, PC Jeweller, Music Broadcast, Dixon Technologies, Heranba Industries, Morepen Laboratories and Indiabulls Housing Finance and Cerebra Integrated Technologies were among the shares that fell more than 20 percent.

Manaksia, Lloyds Steels Industries, BCL Industries, Jupiter Wagons, Transformers and Rectifiers India, VLS Finance, KBC Global, Surya Roshni and SEPC rose 30-50 percent.

The market witnessed an extremely high level of volatility through the week on account of external as well as domestic developments, said Joseph Thomas, Head of Research, Emkay Wealth Management.

“The outcomes of the policy meet of the Fed as well as ECB and also the selloff in the shares of a major business group added to the selling pressure," Thomas said.

The Budget 2023 was broadly welcomed by the market but the positive impact did not sustain due to other external factors which triggered selling.

The markets would keenly follow the Reserve Bank of India’s policy committee meeting due next week for indications on likely moderation in the stance and “also with respect to the policy in relation to liquidity management", he said.

The rate-setting monetary policy committee will be meeting from February 6 to 8.

"While some amount of swings on either side are expected in the coming weeks, the markets would ultimately settle at levels dictated by the fundamentals," Thomas added.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 14,445.02 crore during the week, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 14,184.51 crore.

Where is Nifty headed?

Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President-Technical Research, Kotak Securities

Technically, for Nifty traders, the immediate hurdle would be the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) or 17,950. As long as the index trades above 17,700, the pullback formation is likely to continue above which it can move to 18,000. A further upside can take the index to 18,150.

Below 17,700, the weak sentiment will likely accelerate and the index can retest 17,500-17,400.

Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities

In the week ahead, the Nifty will aim to reclaim the psychological 18,000 mark.

Technically, as long as Nifty holds above its make-or-break support of 17,353, optimism will continue. The Nifty’s immediate goalpost is 18,000, with aggressive targets at the psychological 18,300 mark.

Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives & Research, SAMCO Securities

There will be a number of significant events taking place in the forthcoming week. To begin with, we have a balance of trade data of two major economies, the US, and the UK. China will publish its M-o-M and Y-o-Y inflation figures. The UK will also reveal GDP and three-month average GDP figures. Investors across the world will keenly watch these numbers since they will decide the direction of global indices.

At home, the outcome of the monetary policy committee meeting will take the centre stage. The CPI inflation has been below the RBI’s higher tolerance band of 6 percent for two consecutive months. D-Street expects a 25 basis points (bps) rate hike and a conservative tone from the central bank.

Considering the number of key events in the upcoming week, investors are advised to remain vigilant and prudent in their investing picks.