14 stocks turned multibaggers in the past one year. Do you own these?

Weighed by rupee's slide, rising oil prices, widening trade deficit and global trade tensions, the market has also gone through a trough after hitting record highs on August 28.

The bourses corrected about 4 percent from record high levels but if we look at the market performance in the past one year, it has been domianted by the bulls. Benchmark indices registered double digit returns despite these intermittent corrections.

The major drivers behind this rally have been consistent domestic money inflow, improvement in June quarter earnings and improving fundamentals of the economy.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 5,500 points and the 50-share NSE Nifty rose nearly 1,300 points in the past one year but the rupee weakened 13 percent against the US dollar to hit record low of 72.91.

The underperformer was broader space as the BSE Midcap index rose 0.9 percent and Smallcap gained 0.22 percent but the BSE 500 index registered 9 percent returns, BSE 200 10.4 percent and BSE 100 index gained 10.9 percent.

If we look at the BSE 500 index, more than 200 stocks ended the year with positive returns and 14 stocks turned multibaggers.

These 14 multibaggers are Indiabulls Ventures, KPIT Technologies, NIIT Technologies, Mindtree, Radico Khaitan, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Sonata Software, VIP Industries, Intellect Design Arena, L&T Technology Services, Mphasis, Zensar Technologies, Abbott India and Pfizer which shot up 100-190 percent.

Among them, 46 stocks in last 12 months rallied between 41-92 percent which are Suven Life Sciences, Biocon, Jubilant Foodworks, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries, Mahindra and Mahindra, Persistent Systems, Endurance Technologies, Dabur India, Sundram Fasteners, Bata India etc.

Nearly 100 stocks gained between 10-40 percent, which include GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare, Jai Corp, Avenue Supermarts, Britannia Industries, Nestle India, Balkrishna Industries, Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, Axis Bank, HUL, Titan Company, Syngene International, Havells India, Dilip Buildcon, HCL Technologies, Coffee Day Enterprises, Phoenix Mills, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Cipla, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, RBL Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank etc.

However, around 280 stocks registered negative returns out of BSE 500 stocks, which fell up to 84 percent.

Some of them are Vakrangee, PC Jeweller, Jet Airways, Bharat Electronics, HPCL, Dena Bank, MRPL, Shipping Corporation of India, SpiceJet, Syndicate Bank, Indiabulls Real Estate, Allahabad Bank, CPCL, OBC, Bank of India, NBCC, Vedanta, MCX, Tata Motors, LIC Housing Finance, Mahanagar Gas, InterGlobe Aviation, ENIL, L&T Finance Holdings, etc.