12,000 on Nifty in sight; long rollover for September series favour bulls

The August series kick-started at a record high of above 11,200 with a good amount of long positions in the system. After the sharp rally in the July series, the Nifty continued its bullish momentum throughout the August expiry and rallied by around 600 points.

However, due to some profit booking in the last couple of days, the Nifty concluded the August series with a gain of 4.56 percent over the July expiry's close.

The up move was supported by a good amount of long formation. Most of the long positions formed in both July and August series got rolled to the September series as rollover in Nifty stood at 68.37 percent, which is a bit higher than its quarterly average of 66.81 percent.

Despite the unwinding of 30 percent positions by market participants on expiry day, the rollovers are also quite high in term of open positions as the open interest has increased by 11.45 percent on a month on month (MoM) basis.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) too participated in the rally by taking fresh long positions in index futures in the month gone by.

Considering the above data, we can easily sense that decent amount of long positions formed in Nifty in the last two months are still intact in the system.

On the options front, 11,800 and 12,000 call writers are active, while we are witnessing huge writing in 11,400–11,700 put options in the September series.

August series was completely dominated by the put writers and we are seeing an early sign of their aggression in September series too, which is a positive sign for the index.

As per overall derivative data, we are expecting Nifty to trade in the range of 11,500–12,000 in September series with a positive bias.

Since the index has rallied by more than 1,000 points in last two derivative series, some consolidation or a small correction cannot be ruled out.

But, till the time we don’t see any significant change in derivative data, we would like to maintain our positive stance on market and advise traders to trade with positive bias.

The Bank Nifty underperformed the benchmark indices as it gained by 2.54 percent only in August series.

The banking index remained sideways direction in the second fortnight and seen long unwinding. Due to the huge unwinding of positions (28.26 percent below its previous month’s open interest), the rollovers stood at 65.92 percent, which is much below its quarterly average of 74.87 percent.

Low rollover indicates that most of the long positions formed in July series (which got rolled to August expiry) are now out of the system and as a result, total open positions in Bank Nifty is at the lowest level since April 10, 2018.

Currently, Bank Nifty is light on positions and fresh build-up in coming days will give a clear idea about the future trend.

At the current juncture, the immediate range for the BankNifty is 27700 – 28400; and a sustainable move beyond this zone will dictate further move in the banking index.

August series was quite good for Pharma and the Metal sector as all the stocks from this space rallied in last month and a good amount of long positions got rolled to September series in most of the counter.

Thus, we may see a continuation of ongoing bullish momentum in Pharma and Metal counters.

On stocks front, Strides Pharma, UBL, Apollo Hospital, Ajanta Pharma, Divi’s Laboratories, Piramal Enterprises, Reliance Communications etc. are among the counters which added a good amount of long positions and the same got rolled to September series.

While a good amount of shorts got rolled in the stocks like Repco Home Finance, Apollo Tyres, Ujjivan, HPCL, MRF, BPCL, etc.

: The author is a Technical & Derivatives Analyst at Centrum Broking Limited. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.