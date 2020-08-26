11,500 a make or break for Nifty; Buy Gillette, Karnataka Bank: Sacchitanand Uttekar

Sacchitanand Uttekar

Nifty has managed to maintain its bullish sequence even on its lower degree time frames as it again saw a rebound from 11,423 during the day despite being very close towards breaking below its previous days swing low.

With the expiry around the corner 11,550-1,1500 remains a make or break area for further momentum.

On a broader note, it has been clinging to the upper bound of its ongoing ‘Broadening formation’ With its daily RSI still showing signs of trending upwards, its ideal to assume that any short term weakness would need validation below 11100 only.

As Broadening formation is a consolidative pattern occurring usually around the final stages of the up move its ideal to remain cautious & restrict trades to the short term itself with more emphasis on stock-specific trade setups.

Major trend weakness or distortion would only be valid once below 11,100. Until then expect ongoing up move to continue gradually until a definite reversal pattern occurs.

It’s ideal for investors to ramp up their exposures into defensives while traders should avoid leverage & focus on stock-specific longs.

Long Short positions for next series could provide the necessary edge as upside is expected to remain capped going forward.

Buy Gillette Industries

Gillette has witnessed a breakout after 4 months of consolidation. The pattern exhibits characteristics of a Triangular formation with its apex been placed around Rs 5,185.

The pattern breakout is well supported with volumes while its weekly RSI has moved above 50 mark for the first time since November 2o19. Trading, as well as folio longs, could be considered with a stop below Rs 5,120 for an initial pattern target around Rs 6,100.

Buy Karnataka Bank

Positive sector outlook & breakout from its ‘Rounding formation on its daily scale indicates momentum to continue further. The convergence of its 5 & 20 Weeks EMA is also a good sign of incremental strength. Though it has not traded above its 200 Days EMA since March 2019, the bottoming formation pattern target indicates a move above the same.

As the setup provides a healthy reward to risk opportunity, longs could be deployed with a stop below Rs 45 for an initial up move towards Rs 58.

Sell JSPL Future

The occurrence of a ‘Dark Cloud Cover’ formation around its long term trendline resistance zone is an early sign of weakness. Its daily RSI is also reversing from its extreme overbought zone. While options data indicates firm positioning by CE writers around Rs 230 zone while a breach below Rs 220 could accentuate weakening of the trend.

Pullback if any towards Rs 224-225 to be used to create fresh shorts for corrective move towards Rs 205 with a stop placed at Rs 235.30.

The Author is DVP – Technical (Equity), Tradebulls Securities.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.