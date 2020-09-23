10,800 major support for Nifty, says Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking

Going ahead, we believe the performance of global markets and the lingering border tension between India and China would dictate the market trend in the absence of any major event or data. Traders should continue their focus on the selection of stocks and overnight risk management, Ajit Mishra, VP Research at Religare Broking said in an interview to Moneycontrol's Sunil Shankar Matkar.

Q) Three IPOs- Chemcon, CAMS and Angel Broking- hit D-Street this week. What is you take on the public issues?

A) We're seeing noticeable traction in the primary market of late, mainly on hopes of economic recovery, decent flows in the secondary market and the strong listing of recent IPOs (Rossari Biotech, Mindspace Business REIT and Happiest Minds).

In our opinion, investors may consider subscribing to all three IPOs with a long-term perspective as these companies have stable financials, experienced management team and strong future growth prospects.

Q) The market has been rangebound recently, what is your take?

A) Markets are taking a breather after a phenomenal recovery from the March lows and it's a time-wise correction so far as the benchmark has hardly retraced from its recent high. It seems a healthy move as we are seeing buying interest on every dip and almost all the sectoral indices (barring banking & financials) are participating on a rotational basis.

Going ahead, we believe the performance of global markets and the lingering border tension between India and China would dictate the market trend in the absence of any major event or data. Traders should continue their focus on the selection of stocks and overnight risk management. We feel the quantum of fall would be limited but participants should limit their exposure only to the quality names. On the benchmark front, Nifty has immediate support at 11,200, but the major cushion exists at 10,800 levels.

Q) How do you see the risk of COVID-19 on market at the current juncture? Also, what are other risks (global and domestic) that one should keep in mind before investing?

A) It continues to remain one of the major risks currently not only for us but for other economies as well as we have also seen globally that some countries have reimposed lockdown to control the spread of the virus. And, we’re seeing a similar condition in certain parts of India as well which is denting the recovery process.

Apart from the virus issue, investors should keep in mind the risk of slower-than-expected economic recovery and challenges in earnings revival before investing. Also, they should have a longer time horizon to deal with intermediate price fluctuations.

Q) What is your take on the IT sector?

A) IT companies' financials are improving on the back of healthy order pipeline, robust deals, optimistic guidance from management and strong balance sheet. Going forward, the sector's growth would be driven by government initiatives for digital India and the adoption of better technology. The IT companies are shifting towards digitalization as well as a work-from-home culture which will help them in more savings and future growth. Amongst the key players, Infosys tops our list followed by TCS, Tech Mahindra & HCL Technologies respectively.

Q) Do you expect any kind of tech bubble in coming months like Dot-com bubble seen 20 years ago?

A) There is no doubt that the valuations for most tech stocks have turned expensive, however, they are expected to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the increase in the adoption of digital technology. The strong listing of Snowflake instils this fact. The markets are pricing in strong growth momentum in these companies and overwhelming liquidity has also supported the sentiments.

Q) Are midcaps and smallcaps still lagging largecaps in terms of valuations?

a) The midcap and smallcap space offers value as compared to largecap however one needs to be selective in this space now as it would not be broad-based rally ahead. Companies with sound fundamentals, strong corporate governance and healthy growth prospects should be preferred.

Q) Should one invest in pharma stocks now given the 45 percent rally year-to-date and 85 percent from March lows? What are some of your picks?

A) The pharma sector has ended its five-year-long corrective phase this year and posted exceptional returns so far. It has been least impacted by the COVID-19 crisis and also witnessed incremental demand for the products during the lockdown. Besides, the sector was trading at an attractive valuation, which further boosted the sentiment.

Going forward, some intermediate correction cannot be ruled out after this rally but investors should take this as an opportunity, given healthy long term growth prospects, strong product pipeline, robust financials and prudent management. Also, there are high expectations for launching the COVID vaccine and the demand for other medicines is increasing at the same time. We prefer Lupin, Biocon, Cipla and Aurobindo Pharma in that order.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.