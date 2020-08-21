$1,000 invested in Apple 10 yrs ago is now worth $12,900! Can Indian firms keep up?

Apple recently became the first US-listed company to reach a $2 trillion market capitalisation , doubling in valuation in just over two years.

Since listing in 1980 at $22 per share, shares of Apple have generated multibagger returns for its investors.

The market capitalisation of the tech giant is now equivalent to the total market capitalisation of all companies listed on the BSE in India. The company is valued higher than the GDP of countries such as Brazil, Australia, Canada, Russia, South Korea, Spain, Mexico, etc., according to data collated from Trading Economics.

Global investing has become important for investors to safeguard from volatility and tap into companies that are showing growth potential across the world. Many brokerage firms such as ICICI Securities, Axis Securities, and Mastertrust have launched new platforms to enable investing in the US stock market earlier in August.

Indian investors can now not only own an iPhone but also become a part of Apple growth story by owning shares in the company.

“It’s astounding to see the value creation that has happened. $1,000 invested in Apple 10 years ago is now worth $12,900! What has happened is that Apple has managed to turn the iPhone into a cash-generating machine,” Viram Shah, CEO, and Co-Founder, Vested Finance told Moneycontrol.

Apple has revenues of over $270 billion with over 20 percent profit margin. Apple’s star product iPhone now contributes about 50 percent of revenue, services business that has high-profit margins contributes 22 percent, accessories & Mac iOS 10 percent each whereas iPad 7-8 percent.

The smartphone has gained social relevance, as owning the Apple flagship has become a status symbol, so much so that many youngsters who cannot afford the expensive phone are taking loans to get on the Apple bandwagon.

iPhone has become a true fan follower cult where youngsters (even those who deny/criticize to buy expensive) desire to have possessed iPhone due to feature, as well as exclusivity, suggest experts.

Can Indian company come close?

Simply put, it will take years for any company to come close to Apple when it comes to market capitalisation or its size. The best bet according to experts is Reliance Industries, which is the largest Indian listed company with over Rs 13 lakh crore or $180 billion in market capitalisation.

“When a single company i.e. Apple is valued equal to the market capitalisation of the whole of the country, it is easy to say that Indian companies are still some distance away from commanding this kind of valuations,” Siddharth Panjwani Chief Strategy Officer, Pickright Technologies told Moneycontrol.

“It is difficult to come across Indian companies which create truly global must-have consumer products and services with fat margins, metrics which are needed for a $2 trillion valuation,” he said.

But, for any company to match up the size of Apple would have to go global. “The best bet right now is RIL. But, it’s unlikely that such scale can be reached without global presence – expanding beyond the India market will be key for Indian companies to be able to become Trillion dollar companies,” explains Shah.

He further added that companies will need to build a consumer brand such as Apple or Amazon that is supported by a loyal customer base. Jio has the potential to become this brand.

The Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is next only to the iPhone maker Apple in the list of world’s top companies prepared for the future that enjoy the confidence of their employees as well as consumers and have responded well to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to FutureBrand Index 2020, released on August 4, the oil-to-retail behemoth debut at number 2 because it is “well respected”, is associated with “growth” “innovative products” and “great customer service”.

“In India, Reliance has now reached almost $180 billion. If Indian companies desire to have such a market cap, few things are quintessential and must. 1) Being a global company; 2) Subscription models backed with cloud, AI, and services; 3) Branding products and services that make them as part of the culture in the daily livelihood of people,” Pritam Deuskar, Founder of Wealthyvia.com told Moneycontrol.

“When new products (new to the market first time) come they are slowly accepted by society and they become routine like iPhone, Windows, Amazon, Google, and so on. When this happens in the coming decade from Indian companies, they will be such M-cap,” he said.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries (RIL), which also controls Jio Platforms, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments which publishes Moneycontrol.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.