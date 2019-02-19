App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 01:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

100-Word Take| Why Jet Airways’ rights issue is anything but right for shareholders

Jet Airways' rights issue size is 1.5 time its current market capitalisation

Whatsapp

 Shishir Asthana

 

The latest twist in the Jet Airways saga is its plan to raise Rs 4,000 crore by way of a rights issue. This is nothing but a joke. The market capitalization of the company presently is Rs 2,656 crore. Add the dilution on account of the conversion of debt to equity and we are looking at a massive increase in the equity capital of the company which will be very difficult to service.

In either case, even if the company is able to raise funds by way of the rights issue or if it is unable to raise money, the stock will tank.

 

 
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 01:20 pm

tags #Jet Airways #market capitalisation #rights issue

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.