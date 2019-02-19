100-Word Take| Why Jet Airways’ rights issue is anything but right for shareholders

Shishir Asthana

The latest twist in the Jet Airways saga is its plan to raise Rs 4,000 crore by way of a rights issue. This is nothing but a joke. The market capitalization of the company presently is Rs 2,656 crore. Add the dilution on account of the conversion of debt to equity and we are looking at a massive increase in the equity capital of the company which will be very difficult to service.

In either case, even if the company is able to raise funds by way of the rights issue or if it is unable to raise money, the stock will tank.