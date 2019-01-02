100-Word Take | For physical settlement in options to work, stock lending needs to be fixed

Outsized trading volumes in options contracts is no reflection of a vibrant capital market. But imposing mandatory physical settlement without supporting infrastructure is no solution either.
SEBI is planning mandatory physical settlement in all equity options contracts over time, to curb excessive speculation. This is already applicable to 46 stocks.
The intention is noble. Outsized trading volumes in options contracts is no reflection of a vibrant capital market. But imposing mandatory physical settlement without supporting infrastructure is no solution either.
It could even turn out to be counterproductive since many option trades have a cash market leg as well. What SEBI needs to do urgently is overhaul the stock lending and borrowing (SLB) system.