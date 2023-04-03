 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

$100 oil to tighter markets: Here’s what analysts see after OPEC+ shock cut

Bloomberg
Apr 03, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST

The move has brought concerns around inflationary pressures back to the fore, adding to worries that higher prices and an aggressive monetary tightening by central banks could tip the global economy into recession.

$100 oil to tighter markets: Here’s what analysts see after OPEC+ shock cut

The decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to slash its oil output came as a huge surprise to the market, given earlier rhetoric from group leader Saudi Arabia that it would stand pat on production. The move has brought concerns around inflationary pressures back to the fore, adding to worries that higher prices and an aggressive monetary tightening by central banks could tip the global economy into recession.

The White House has described the OPEC+ decision as ill-advised under current market conditions, and added that the US will work with producers and consumers to manage gasoline prices for Americans.

Here’s what analysts are saying about the shock OPEC+ production change:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
“OPEC+ has very significant pricing power relative to the past,” analysts including Daan Struyven and Callum Bruce said. “Today’s surprise cut is consistent with their new doctrine to act pre-emptively because they can without significant losses in market share.”