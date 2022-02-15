10-year US Treasury yield jumps 2.03% after geopolitical tensions cool

Representative image

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield jumped 3.5 basis points to 2.031 percent on February 15, following statement from the Russian Defense Ministry that it had begun returning some troops to their bases, reported CNBC.

Earlier last week, the benchmark 10-year rate climbed above 2 percent following the hottest inflation reading in four decades.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond also traded 2.9 basis points higher at 2.33 percent. An auction for three-year Treasury bonds was held on February 8.

ALSO READ: 10-year US Treasury yield rises 1.96% ahead of inflation data

Although yields were lower on February 14, they rose following comments from Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Vladimir Putin that appeared to suggest Russia would continue talks with EU and NATO over Ukraine.

Labour Department reported on February 15 that data showed prices at the wholesale level jumped twice the expected level in January.

Against the Dow Jones estimate for 0.5 percent, the producer price index -- which measures final-demand goods and services -- rose by 1 percent for January. Also, the gauge rose an unadjusted 9.7 percent over the past 12 months which is close to a record in data going back to 2010.

So-called core PPI surged by 0.9 percent for January, well ahead of the 0.4 percent estimate.

Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis points (bps) = 0.01 percent.