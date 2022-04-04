10-year government bond yield rises to 33-month high

The yield on the 10-year government bond rose 8 basis points to hit a 33-month high on April 4 as the Centre’s borrowing target exceeded traders’ expectations.

The yield rose to 6.92 percent—a level last seen on June 26, 2019. The yield on the 5.74 percent bond due in 2026 was up 8 basis points to 6.18 percent. One basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point.

In the first half of the fiscal year 2023, the government plans to borrow a gross Rs 8.45 trillion, which amounts to 59 percent of the target of Rs14.31 trillion for the full year. It compares with Rs4.03 trillion the government borrowed in the second half and Rs7.24 trillion in the first half of the fiscal year 2022.

" We had expected the GoI's market borrowing calendar to target raising of Rs 7.9 trillion gross G-Sec in H1 FY2023, 55 percent of the adjusted budgeted total for FY2023. Nevertheless, the announced amount is slightly less front-loaded than H1 FY2022, in which 62 percent of the total FY2022 borrowing was raised, even though the amount is higher in absolute terms than H1 FY2022," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA Ltd.

"Once the borrowing calendar for FY2023 kicks off, we expect the G-Sec yields to start hardening in line with the global trends, even though the repo rate may not be hiked till August 2022. We expect the 10-year G-Sec yield to cross 7 percent over the next few weeks, and rise to as much as 7.4 percent over the course of H1 FY2023," Nayar added.

Net issuances in the first half of the new fiscal year will be Rs 6.17 trillion against Rs 5.3 trillion last year. The government also said it reserved the right to borrow an additional Rs 20 billion in each auction via a green-shoe option to be adjusted in the second half of the year.

"We expect some follow up measures from the Reserve Bank of India in the April policy to ensure orderly evolution of the yield curve,” Bank of America Securities wrote in a note to investors, noting that Governor Shaktikanta Das, in a February post-policy conference call, said the borrowing programme would be implemented “smoothly in a non-disruptive manner.”

" We see the RBI to expand and/or extend the HTM dispensation, announce OT (or OMO) calendar, or bring back G-SAP to the table," the securities house said.

HTM is short for Held-to-Maturity, OMO for open market operations, and G-SAP for G-Sec Acquisition Programme. OT means operation twist.

Radhika Rao, senior economist at DBS Bank, said the borrowing programme would entail raising Rs 32,000-33,000 crore weekly auctions, spread across maturities from 2Y (6 percent share) to 40Y (14 percent) and floating-rate bonds of various tenors.

Add to these net T-Bill issuances of Rs 2.4 lakh crore in April-June 2022. To enable this extent of bond issuances, market participants will count on the central bank’s support.

The RBI plans to conduct a second sell/ buy FX swap of $5 billion in April, which besides lengthening the maturity of its forward book, will also absorb rupee liquidity to create the headroom for bond purchases.