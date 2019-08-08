10-year data suggests bears control D-St in August; will 2019 be different?

The month of July turned out to be the worst month for the Indian markets in 2019 as the Nifty50 saw a dip of 5.6 percent, while the S&P BSE Sensex plunged 4.8 percent in the same period.

Will August offer some respite to D-Street? Anecdotal evidence suggests that bears remained in control of D-Street in six out of the last 10 years, data from AceEquity showed.

Of those six instances, Sensex plunged nearly 9 percent in August 2011, 6.7 percent in August 2015 and 3.6 percent in August 2013—three of the biggest falls in the month of August.

On the other hand, the bulls have dominated the market in only four instances. These are—2014 (Sensex rose 4.5 percent), 2018 (Sensex up 2.99 percent) and 2016 (Sensex up 1.6 percent).

Indian markets came under pressure in July and gave up most of the gains made in the year 2019. The S&P BSE Sensex is down over 8 percent from its record high of 40,312, while the Nifty50 recorded a dip of over 9 percent from its respective record high of 12103, as of data collated on August 6. Both domestic and global cues are largely responsible for the decline seen in Indian markets. With Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) policy out of the way, earnings for the June quarter, the movement of rupee, the ongoing trade war between the US & China, and investment behavior of foreign investors are other factors which will dictate the trend for markets in August. However, experts feel that there could be a possibility of a bounce-back given the fact that benchmark indices are trading near crucial support levels. The S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty50 are trading below their 200-days moving average (DMA). “Though a month-by-month market prediction is invariably difficult, we should hopefully see a semblance of a respite in August, after a largely forgettable July,” Amar Ambani, President - Head of Research, YES Securities told Moneycontrol. “The market expects a few decisive steps from the government towards damage control. If it happens, sentiments would get a boost. Market-men keenly await the quarterly GDP data. Scenarios of RBI cutting rates and helping improve credit availability will act as tailwinds,” he said. India was also the worst-performing market among global peers in July. The UK (+2 percent), the US, Japan, Taiwan, Brazil, Russia, and Indonesia (all up 1 percent) ended higher in local currency terms. On the other hand, India (-5.6 percent), Korea (-5 percent), MSCI EM (-2 percent) and China (-2 percent) were amongst the worst performers.

Investors lost nearly Rs 13 lakh crore since the Budget in terms of market capitalisation on the BSE. Investor sentiment was impacted by the lack of fiscal stimulus in the budget, and also the proposal to levy a surcharge on FPI. Institutional Activity: Foreign investors have pulled out more than Rs 8,000 crore from the cash segment of Indian equity markets so far in August on account of domestic as well as global headwinds. They have pulled out more than Rs 16,000 crore in July. Anecdotal evidence suggests that foreign investors mostly remain net sellers in August. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have been net sellers in August in six out of the last 10 years, according to data from AceEquity. In six out of the last 10 instances, FIIs pulled out more than Rs 17,000 crore in 2015, Rs 12,000 crore in 2017 and around Rs 10,000 crore in 2011. DIIs were mostly net buyers in August in eight out of the last 10 years. They poured in more than Rs 17,000 crore in 2017, Rs 10,532 crore in 2015 and nearly Rs 7000 crore in 2014.

