10-year data suggest March belongs to bulls, but will Coronavirus change that in 2020?

In February 2020, Nifty witnessed its worst monthly fall since September 2018. But anecdotal data suggests March could be better.

The S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty50 are trading below their crucial support levels. Hence, a technical bounce back is something which might be on the cards, suggest experts.

Although rising fears from Coronavirus outbreak are a big risk for the market.

Historically, in the month of March bulls have controlled the D-Street in the last six out of ten years, data from AceEquity showed.

Sensex jumped over 10 percent in March 2016, followed by 9 percent in March 2011 and over 7 percent in March 2019 — three of the biggest gains in March in the last 10 years.

On the other hand, Nifty has fallen in four out of the past 10 years in March — in 2015 (Nifty down over 4 percent), 2018 (Nifty down 3.6 percent) and 2012 (Nifty down 1.6 percent).

Although the trend for the month would be dependent on the news flow around Coronavirus. But, given the fact that Indian market has been more resilient as compared to global peers will keep bulls on top.

“We believe, the present market jitteriness over Covid-19 is a knee-jerk reaction and expect market to stage a smart rebound in the current month i.e. March 2020 thereby erasing a large part of declines witnessed in Feb 2020,” Pankaj Pandey, Head – Research, ICICI direct told Moneycontrol.

“Fundamentally, it will be very difficult to guess the exact Nifty level as of March-end 2020. However, on a broader sense, markets are expected to revive as the fear subsidizes over the virus spread and manufacturing picks up pace in China,” he said.

Pandey further added that Indian markets have been resilient since the outbreak of Covid-19. “Indian market fell 10% since Covid-19 outbreak vs. ~15% correction witnessed in the developed markets and ~14% correction witnessed in other emerging markets,” he said.

The rollover data for March series suggested that more short positions got rolled over in the current series, but any ray of hope could quickly lead to short coverings pushing the Nifty50 beyond crucial resistance levels.

"The situation is really dire since the number of new cases outside of China has now spread to 56 countries and 90% of new cases are now reported outside of China (as of March 1)," said Paras Bothra, President of Equity Research, Ashika Stock Broking.

"The dependence of the global economy on China has resulted in disruption in global supply chain and unless the rate of infection is arrested, there is less hope for a revival in the global market, even if production starts in China. As of now, Nifty is down by 4% in FY20, however, it could change soon enough with news of rate of infection being arrested worldwide and restart of production & supply chain in China," he added.

It is very difficult to predict the exact behaviour of the market for March amid uncertainty about Coronavirus. There is no doubt that March could be another ugly month following the sell-off in February if the situation on Coronavirus front doesn't improve.

Amit Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, TradingBells also stresses on the fact the developments around coronavirus is likely to dictate the trend for the market, but technically 11000-11200 should act as a crucial support area.

“There is no doubt that March month could be another ugly month following the sell-off in February month if the situation on Coronavirus front doesn't improve. Meanwhile, FIIs' long positions in the F&O market at historic low which may cause a sharp short-covering rally if worries of Coronavirus come down,” he said.

Gupta further added that 11,200-11,000 is an important support area that bulls need to protect to comeback in the game otherwise market is likely to head for a major fall where 10,700 would be the next important support level.

FII Activity:

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have pulled out more than Rs 12,000 crore from Indian equity markets in February on a net basis.

But if we look at the historical data, they have been net buyers in the last 10 years in March.

FIIs were net buyers of equities worth nearly Rs 34,000 crore in March 2017, followed by Rs 33,000 crore inflows in March 2019, and Rs 23,620 crore inflows recorded in March 2016.

On the other hand, DIIs were net sellers in March in seven out of the last 10 years. They pulled out more than Rs 10,000 crore in 2016, Rs 5,861 crore in 2019 and Rs 3,807 crore in March 2010.

Experts feel that fears of global economic growth slowdown due to the rise in cases of coronavirus and muted domestic data have led to massive selling by FIIs in February.

“Going forward, we believe the FII trend of being net buyers may not remain intact as the coronavirus is fast spreading into other countries and also there are no signs of decline in global concerns. Further, improvement in domestic economic growth would be at a slower pace,” Ajit Mishra, VP Research, Religare Broking told Moneycontrol.

“Nifty could test the crucial support zone of the lower band of prevailing up trending channel on the weekly chart around 11,000 next week. And, any decisive break down below that level could trigger fresh selling and push the index towards 10,700 levels,” he said.

Pandey of ICICIdirect foresees FIIs buying back into Indian markets primarily driven by surplus liquidity conditions. “While economic activity might improve with a lag, we expect strong global liquidity to drive markets higher,” he said.

"Selling by FIIs in this CY2020 has been purely a part of the strategy to get out of the emerging equities and park funds in safer havens due to the coronavirus scare. Indian equities just happens to be part of the broader emerging market, else direct impact of the virus on Indian economy was limited except for import dependence on few sectors like pharma, auto, chemicals," said Bothra.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.