10-year data shows July belongs to bulls but June earnings, COVID can spoil the party

From a technical perspective, the bulls will remain in control if the Nifty records a breakout above 10,900.
A rally of more than 7 percent in June 2020 has fuelled hopes of another blockbuster month but a spike in coronavirus infections across the globe and the June quarter earnings, which will be released during the month, could cap the upside, analysts say.
Historically, the bulls have controlled the D-Street in July in the last six of ten years, data from AceEquity shows.
On those six occasions, the Nifty50 jumped 6 percent in July 2018, 5.8 percent in July 2017, and over 4 percent in July 2016 — three of its biggest gains.
On the other hand, the bears have had a free run time —2019 (Nifty down 5.6 percent), 2011 (2.9 percent), 2013 (1.7 percent), and 2012 (1 percent).
The Nifty50 has rallied by about 30 percent from the low of 7,500 recorded in March 2020 but the market looks overbought in the near-term and there is a stiff resistance near 10,900-11,000.
The index has already risen more than 4 percent in July, which suggests that the momentum has taken the Nifty past its crucial resistance levels.
Hopes of a vaccine, positive macro data and global liquidity are some of the factors helping the bulls to climb all wall of worries. Update on a new vaccine, as well as management commentary of India Inc post-June quarter will dictate the trend.
“The first week of July was strong across sectors and stocks with over 4 percent upmove for the Nifty suggest it belongs to the bulls and we could see more positive momentum across sectors and midcaps,” Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities told Moneycontrol.
“For India Inc, this is the first quarter post a lockdown of the economy of 100 days and will be significant to watch with respect to revenue and profitability decline. The management commentary with respect to the expectations for the coming quarters will be important as earnings remain the key to drive market returns in the long run,” he said.
From a technical perspective, the bulls will remain in control if the Nifty50 records a breakout above 10900 else the bears will take control on a breakdown below 10,500-10,200. The trend for July remains fairly mixed.
“A definitive movement can be expected in the market after the announcement of the June quarter earnings. Therefore, investors are advised to remain cautious in the near term,” Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research Limited- Investment Advisor told Moneycontrol.
“The Nifty has to hold above 10,600 levels to extend its move towards 11,000 level while the support for the Nifty is placed at 10,450. The increasing rate of recovery might alleviate some of the investor concerns. Hence, the trend in the COVID-19 cases and news flow on potential vaccine front will remain key deciding factors for investors,” he said.
Garg added that the market was expected to remain sideways and range-bound for July. Also, selling pressure from FPIs in the secondary market may not let the bulls take charge.
Institutional activity
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have been net buyers in July in eight of the last 10 years, AceEquity data shows.
They pulled out more than Rs 13,000 crore in 2019 and over Rs 7,000 crore in 2013.
DIIs were also mostly net buyers in July in seven of the 10 years. They poured in more than Rs 14,000 crore in 2019, Rs 11,799 crore in 2017, and over Rs 5,400 crore in 2015.
Recent data suggests that foreign investors were net buyers through most of June but have turned to be net sellers in July so far. The IMF has said the Indian economy will contract 4.5 percent in FY21, reversing its April forecast of 1.9 percent growth for the year.
“FII inflows were also higher at $2.5 bn in Jun 20 v/s $1.7 bn in May 20. So we have witnessed some minor withdrawals in the first week but we believe if the market momentum continues than the resumption of FII buyers would continue in July 20,” says Jain of Reliance Securities.
“We believe one should focus more on earnings trend now and one should allocate more money to sectors where earnings visibility is high, lower debt and stocks valuations are trading below the long term averages,” he said.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.