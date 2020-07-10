10-year data shows July belongs to bulls but June earnings, COVID can spoil the party

A rally of more than 7 percent in June 2020 has fuelled hopes of another blockbuster month but a spike in coronavirus infections across the globe and the June quarter earnings, which will be released during the month, could cap the upside, analysts say.

Historically, the bulls have controlled the D-Street in July in the last six of ten years, data from AceEquity shows.

On those six occasions, the Nifty50 jumped 6 percent in July 2018, 5.8 percent in July 2017, and over 4 percent in July 2016 — three of its biggest gains.

On the other hand, the bears have had a free run time —2019 (Nifty down 5.6 percent), 2011 (2.9 percent), 2013 (1.7 percent), and 2012 (1 percent).

The Nifty50 has rallied by about 30 percent from the low of 7,500 recorded in March 2020 but the market looks overbought in the near-term and there is a stiff resistance near 10,900-11,000.

The index has already risen more than 4 percent in July, which suggests that the momentum has taken the Nifty past its crucial resistance levels.

Hopes of a vaccine, positive macro data and global liquidity are some of the factors helping the bulls to climb all wall of worries. Update on a new vaccine, as well as management commentary of India Inc post-June quarter will dictate the trend.

“The first week of July was strong across sectors and stocks with over 4 percent upmove for the Nifty suggest it belongs to the bulls and we could see more positive momentum across sectors and midcaps,” Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities told Moneycontrol.

“For India Inc, this is the first quarter post a lockdown of the economy of 100 days and will be significant to watch with respect to revenue and profitability decline. The management commentary with respect to the expectations for the coming quarters will be important as earnings remain the key to drive market returns in the long run,” he said.

From a technical perspective, the bulls will remain in control if the Nifty50 records a breakout above 10900 else the bears will take control on a breakdown below 10,500-10,200. The trend for July remains fairly mixed.

“A definitive movement can be expected in the market after the announcement of the June quarter earnings. Therefore, investors are advised to remain cautious in the near term,” Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research Limited- Investment Advisor told Moneycontrol.