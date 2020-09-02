10-year data show bull & bear lock horns in September; where is market headed this year?

Historically, in September, 50 percent of the times bulls have controlled the D-Street, data from AceEquity showed.

After rallying for three consecutive months, the market could take a breather but given the fact that global liquidity remains strong, dips could be bought into. Foreign investors poured in close to Rs 19,000 crore in the cash segment of Indian equity markets.

Well, data from the last 10 years suggest that in the 5 out of the 10 years, Nifty50 closed in the green while for -the rest bears managed to take control of the market.

Indian market rallied by about 3 percent in August despite some profit booking seen on the last trading session of the month. So can the momentum continue in September as well?

The trend for the month of September would be dependent on global liquidity, news flow around the Coronavirus vaccine, macroeconomic trends, and news flow around US elections. September promises to remain volatile in 2020, suggest experts.

“We feel it could be a highly volatile month as several events and data would unfold. Firstly, the geopolitical tension between India and China would remain one of the key things to watch out for as further escalation could lead the Indian markets to decouple from global peers,” Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd told Moneycontrol.

“Additionally, apart from the fact that the current rally has been driven by global liquidity, the expectations are high that the economy is getting back on track thus crucial economic data like auto sales numbers, PMI and inflation data would also play a decisive role in setting the market direction,” he said.

Mishra further added that at the same time, the global markets too could witness some profit-taking as most the growth recovery looks priced in and some nervousness could creep in as we are near the US elections.

On the technical front, the Nifty September series commenced on a high note as market-wide rollover stood at almost 89% with strong rollovers in both the indices as compared to their 3 months average.

The long-short ratio has jumped towards 75 percent indicating strong aggressive longs to be continued by the FII. Options bounds as of now state a likely range of 12000-11000 as 11000 PE strike commands the highest OI within the chain.

“While 11500 is expected to be the mid-point of the range as denoted by the upper end of the rising trend line of the Broadening formation & reaffirmed by the OI concentration of PE & CE positions respectively,” Sacchitanand Uttekar – DVP – Technical (Equity), Tradebulls Securities told Moneycontrol.

“Since the rising trend line from 11550 levels of this Expanding/Broadening formation is also progressing along with the trend, any failure of the current breakout could be arrested in case the index again slips below 11450 from hereon,” he said.

With its daily RSI trending heading upwards, it is ideal to assume that despite the overbought state, the up move could continue until a reversal formation is witnessed.

Uttekar further added that since upside looks limited as of now it is ideal for investors to ramp up their exposures into defensives while post the sharp upward movement traders should avoid leverage, and focus on stock-specific longs due to the overbought state of the indices.

Institutional Activity:

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have poured in by about Rs 19000 cr in the month of August, but September month has been volatile going by historical trends.