you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Feb 26, 2018 08:17 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

10-year bond yield to trade between 7.64-7.69% range: Ajay Manglunia

The 10-year benchmark bond yield is likely to trade in a range of 7.64-7.69 percent today, says Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss said, "US treasury yields have eased after the spike to 2.95 percent and this will provide some comfort to domestic bonds too. There are no major local triggers and bonds are expected to track any sharp moves in US yields, crude prices or the rupee."

"The 10-year benchmark bond yield is likely to trade in a range of 7.64-7.69 percent today," he added.

tags #Rupee

