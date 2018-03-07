10-year bond yield to remain in range of 7.70-7.80: Dhawal Dalal

Dhawal Dalal of Edelweiss AMC said, "Bond yields continue to consolidate in the last few trading sessions amid low trading volumes. Market participants are watching if the 10-year benchmark bond yield makes another attempt to break past its previous peak of 7.81 percent anytime soon."

"We believe that bond yields should hold the current levels in absence of any negative newsflow. February inflation should be lower than January CPI."

"We expect the 10-year benchmark bond yield to remain in a range of 7.70-7.80 percent in the near term," he added.