10 takeaways from Warren Buffett’s letter: Of mistakes, luck, peanut brittle and more

Moneycontrol News
Feb 27, 2023 / 01:31 PM IST

As the market flashes red again, some nuggets from the Oracle of Omaha can help in negotiating the turmoil and understanding the beast that the market is

Legendary investor Warren Buffett.

Warren Buffett, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, wrote the shortest annual letter to shareholders in 2022 but that does not mean the missive, released on February 25, was devoid of nuggets of wisdom in the expected self-deprecating style that the billionaire investor has come to be known for.

The Oracle of Omaha believes in betting on America, looking for businesses to buy and not just stocks, look beyond quarterly earnings and finding the right partner.

Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire and long-time business partner of Buffett also features in the letter with his bits of wit and wisdom.

Here are the 10 takeaways from the letter, from silver-tongued demagogues to peanut brittle: