10 takeaways from Warren Buffett’s letter: Of mistakes, luck, peanut brittle and more

Legendary investor Warren Buffett.

Warren Buffett, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, wrote the shortest annual letter to shareholders in 2022 but that does not mean the missive, released on February 25, was devoid of nuggets of wisdom in the expected self-deprecating style that the billionaire investor has come to be known for.

The Oracle of Omaha believes in betting on America, looking for businesses to buy and not just stocks, look beyond quarterly earnings and finding the right partner.

Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire and long-time business partner of Buffett also features in the letter with his bits of wit and wisdom.

Here are the 10 takeaways from the letter, from silver-tongued demagogues to peanut brittle:

1 Be a business picker, not a stock picker

Berkshire picks businesses in two ways: one for 100 percent ownership and second, for strategic exposure.

In Buffett’s words, “Our goal in both forms of ownership is to make meaningful investments in businesses with both long-lasting favorable economic characteristics and trustworthy managers. Please note particularly that we own publicly-traded stocks based on our expectations about their long-term business performance, not because we view them as vehicles for adroit purchases and sales.”

2 Secret sauce has lots of luck

Buffett attributes the success of Berkshire’s investments to a lot of luck and not merely to astute judgement by him and Munger. The investment in insurance firm National Indemnity in 1967 was a stroke of luck, according to him.

“In some cases, also, bad moves by me have been rescued by very large doses of luck,” his letter says. Another lucky escape he mentions is the exit of Berkshire from US airline companies in the wake of the coronavirus.

3 Own your mistakes

In his annual letters, Buffett acknowledges the mistakes he made and the probable mistakes that could happen. In the latest one, he highlights that Berkshire’s investment in doomed New England textiles firm in 1965 was a mistake and that he was late to realise the severity of it.

4 Share buybacks are sweet

Buffett swears by share buybacks, and says they benefit the shareholders of companies that are growing and profitable. “When you are told that all repurchases are harmful to shareholders or to the country, or particularly beneficial to CEOs, you are listening to either an economic illiterate or a silver-tongued demagogue (characters that are not mutually exclusive),” he wrote.

5 Quarter se quarter tak

Berkshire is known for its purchases of businesses and holding on to them for the long term. In the case of his own company, too, Buffett says looking at quarterly numbers makes no sense.

“The GAAP earnings are 100% misleading when viewed quarterly or even annually. Capital gains, to be sure, have been hugely important to Berkshire over past decades, and we expect them to be meaningfully positive in future decades. But their quarter-by-quarter gyrations, regularly and mindlessly headlined by media, totally misinform investors,” he wrote.

6 Expectations don’t last

Buffett calls meeting market expectations by “bold accounting” a “disgusting practice.” The ace investor believes that this needs to be done away with. “Beating “expectations” is heralded as a managerial triumph. That activity is disgusting. It requires no talent to manipulate numbers: Only a deep desire to deceive is required,” he wrote.

7 Bhaav bhagwan nahi hai

Buffett believes that stocks often trade at prices that are way off their intrinsic value. This gives investors an opportunity to pick stocks that give long lasting returns. “It’s crucial to understand that stocks often trade at truly foolish prices, both high and low. “Efficient” markets exist only in textbooks. In truth, marketable stocks and bonds are baffling, their behavior usually understandable only in retrospect,” he wrote.

8 Law of averages holds

Buffett drives home the point that a handful of right calls that give outsized returns offset many wrong ones or not-so-great ones. For instance, Berkshire’s Coca-Cola investment has grown from $1.3 billion in 1965 to $25 billion now. A similar investment in 1965 at the same cost and no returns would not be a significant percentage of Berkshire’s present wealth, he noted.

“The weeds wither away in significance as the flowers bloom. Over time, it takes just a few winners to work wonders,” he wrote.

9 Safety net

Buffett has said that Berkshire will continue to hold a boatload of cash and US treasury bills along with stocks. This shows that the investor believes in a cushion and having enough firepower to deploy when markets offer opportunities.

“We will also avoid behavior that could result in any uncomfortable cash needs at inconvenient times, including financial panics and unprecedented insurance losses,” he wrote.

10 Side hustles matter

Buffett in his letter said that he and Munger sold 11 tons of peanut brittle to shareholders at the annual general meeting. This side hustle resulted in about 10 sales per minute for See, the company that sells the candies. “In our P.T. Barnum pitch, we promised you longevity. After all, what else but candy from See’s could account for Charlie and me making it to 99 and 92?” he wrote.